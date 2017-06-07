Mauritania Breaks Off Diplomatic Relations With Qatar

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Mauritania announced a break in the diplomatic ties with Qatar following Monday's severance of relations with Doha by a number of Arab and other countries, Mauritania's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Qatar has worked for the advancement of anarchy and disturbances in a number of the Arab states. Qatar's policy in the region was connected to supporting the terrorist organizations and the amplification of the extremist ideas," the statement published late on Tuesday read as quoted by the Mauritanian news agency AMI.

According to the document, "the decision to cut off the diplomatic relations with Qatar is connected with its perseverance to pursue the same policy."

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius, later also announced the severance of relations with Qatar. On Tuesday, the Jordanian authorities announced lowering the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off the diplomatic ties with it.