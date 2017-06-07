Comoros Breaking Off Diplomatic Ties With Qatar

DUBAI (Sputnik) – According to the Saudi Press Agency, the authorities of the Comoros sent a notification to the Qatari embassy in its capital, Moroni, that they were breaking off the ties.

Thus, the Comoros has become the ninth country to sever ties with the Persian Gulf state.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step, citing extremism and terrorism concerns. Mauritius joined the boycott. Mauritania broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar while Jordan downgraded ties with the country on June 6.