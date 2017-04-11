Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes for Fruitful Talks With Tillerson

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow hopes for fruitful negotiations with the US state secretary on his visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"In connection with the beginning of today's working visit to Russia by US Secretary of State R. Tillerson, we would like to note that we are counting on productive negotiations," the ministry said.

Tillerson is visiting Moscow on Tuesday and Wednesday for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"This is important not only for the prospects of further bilateral interaction, but also for the general atmosphere in the international arena," the ministry underscored.