What US Officials Fail to Mention When Blaming Assad for Idlib Chemical Attack

"According to the data available to us, chemical weapons, which were dispersed in the settlement of Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province, were used twice in Sheikh Maqsood, a neighborhood in Aleppo. Several jihadist groups, including Jaysh al-Islam and Daesh, have these armaments in their arsenal," he said.
Rezan Hiddo further suggested that the chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun was meant to ruin the fragile nationwide ceasefire regime, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. He also recalled that Daesh used this particular toxic substance in an attack on the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the settlements of Ummu Hoş and Ummu Herbil located in the Shehba area eight months ago.
"At that time, a team of experts from Russia arrived at the scene to carry out an investigation. The probe showed that the chemical weapons were used by Daesh," he said.
The attack in Khan Shaykhun took place on Tuesday, with the United States and its allies swiftly blaming President Bashar al-Assad for using banned substances against civilians although no proof was provided to support these claims. Moreover, President Donald Trump authorized a massive airstrike on the Shayrat air base located in the Homs province, saying that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) used the facility to ostensibly store chemical weapons and launch the attack in Khan Shaykhun.
Trump described what happened on April 4 as "a horrible" chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. "Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack," he said.
Syrian leadership and the SAA command denied these allegations. High-ranking Russian officials and diplomats have pointed out that Damascus could not have used chemical weapons since it destroyed its entire stockpile of these armaments following a deal brokered by Moscow and Washington in 2013. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supervised this process, receiving the Nobel peace Prize for its efforts.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete What US officials forgot to mention is that Assad and his pal Putin did this before in 2013 When they murdered one thousand innocent people. And Assad's father did the same in Homs in the past. It is a great tradition for such murderers and their accomplices. May Assad and Putin rot in hell. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete It is difficult for me to believe that there would have been any survivors of a sarin gas attack or from an attack by any nerve agent unless atropine based treatment injections were immediately available at the site. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete one is a liar. Which one ? But people should worry as we are entering a world course on global war. This incident has shown who is with who and the war will spread around. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete No global war, just one petty dictator being given a sharp shock. He is reminded that public mass murder is not the best course of action. And Putin is given the same gentle message. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete l., I agree entirely with the Russian Foreign Ministerial team. This event is a product of Trump versus Hillary's proxy or proxies in the White House itself. None of this connasse has anything to do with Syria or Assad altogether. This particular Syrian situation is just a pretext for enabling bouncing Trump out of the saddle as President; it is difficult for me to countenance President Trump making this type of snap decision which so blatantly & directly violates his campaign promise. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv, what about mass murders when ukro nazis burned people alive in Odessa? You should shut up for the rest of your sad pathetic nazi life
Mishka Kyiv
support
Nerve agents typically are almost instantaneous "on-off switches" for human life, not a form of chemical poison from which one dies incrementally over several days. If this were a sarin gas attack it is doubtful to me that there would be hospital wards filled with people in respirators and field medics with no HAZMAT suits handling the patients.
My BS detector meter therfore is beeping loudly and its needle is very much in the red zone on this Gulf of Tonkin attack-type allegation.
As stated elsewhere, IMO the raid on the Syrian airfield by the Americans was conducted solely to destroy the Syrian aircraft involved in the alleged Syrian "aerial sarin gas" raid as those aircraft intact would have been the best evidence possible to prove to an independent third party inspector that Syria was not using chemical weapons of any kind in the air raid.
l.
Another little spark like this one and this is it. Syrian ruins will be the kind of scenery everywhere. Petrol will skyrocket, border will be closed.....hate and division.
Mishka Kyiv
supportin reply tol.(Show commentHide comment)
BTW, I do not believe Western leaderhsip cares especially whether or not they kick off a third world war. They all have their secret deals and surely safe places to hide designated and well-staffed with drinks, dope and "playmates" of all Caligula-like flavours and perversions.
In fact, Kabloomov has photos of both Hillary & Trump having sex with Harambe which he took on another of his secret missions for Russia. "These photos explain why Harambe had to die," Kabloomov explained.
барбаin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)