Trump Addresses Nation After Ordering Missile Strike on Syria

US President Donald Trump has addressed the nation after authorising a targeted missile strike on an airbase in Syria. In his speech he said that he had ordered a missile strike on airbase in Syria from which as he claims the Idlib chemical attack was launched.
Trump claimed that Syrian President Bashar Assad had used deadly nerve agent to kill many people, calling "all civilized nations to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".
"Tonight I ordered [strikes on Syrian airfield]," Trump said.
"Tonight I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end this slaughter," Trump said after ordering the strikes on the Syrian airfield, adding that "[Syrian President Bashar] Assad choked out the lives of men, women, children" and that the chemical attack was "very barbaric."
Earlier, Around 70 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched on Thursday night at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat 38 kilometers southeast of the city of Homs.
On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s militant-held Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations.
I'm really disappointed with Trump. I really thought he was going to drain the swamp and leave Syria alone.

The usa was hiding under the podium and let Russia and others do the heavy lifting just awaiting the opportune time to run up to the podium for the coveted prize.

I think Russia is playing it as the international law states. They were, it seems to me, chartered by the Syrian Government to help with the fight against terrorists. I do not think there is an agreement to defend the State of Syria. I guess that may come now and if it does, Boom, there will be a war in the middle east. However, I do not think Russia wants to get involved in a long drawn out war in the sands.

unlike Trump, I suspect Russia wants to take enough time to handle this one with care. If they don't, this could go beyond the sands and turn into a global catastrophe. At this point I wouldn't put anything past Washington. They have been spending months grooming their people to accept conflict with various nations.

Trump was just a neocon scam for them to win over Hillary. The only problem is that trick won't work in 2018 or 2020. I seriously doubt if Trump serves his entire 4 year term, now.
He just proved the opposite.
The US aggression goes unchallenged by Russia. This makes my heart ache.
Well, it was said over and over, do not trust the Yanks.. There was some indication that Trump might have been a wiser president, but this beats Bush and Blair, where they at least discussed it, beats Obama's short turn around to accuse Russia on MH17 without evidence, since he is controlled by the same old school and has to stay in the furrows carved out by the said people. Sad day for the intelligent american people, sad day for Syria and the world. Now, President Putin will see what his western "partners" really are.
I do hope that President Putin and President Bashar were prepared somewhat for this.
Late thought. Wasn't chemicals used in Mosul where the americans were operating?
Poor Syrians, Trump and the hawks are using them to show North Korea how fast they can act.
Trump will enjoy the title of war president as every president will in the future. I guess McRat will be calling to congratulate him.
