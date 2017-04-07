Register
07 April 2017
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington

    Trump Addresses Nation After Ordering Missile Strike on Syria

    © AP Photo/ Martinez Monsivais
    US
    374566668

    US President Donald Trump has addressed the nation after authorising a missile strike on an airbase in Syria.

    US President Donald Trump has addressed the nation after authorising a targeted missile strike on an airbase in Syria. In his speech he said that he had ordered a missile strike on airbase in Syria from which as he claims the Idlib chemical attack was launched.

    Trump claimed that Syrian President Bashar Assad had used deadly nerve agent to kill many people, calling "all civilized nations to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

    A Tomahawk cruise missile is seen emerging from the ocean after being launched from the USS Florida.
    © AP Photo/ US NAVY
    US Launches Dozens of Tomahawk Cruise Missiles at Targets in Syria
    The missile strike on Syrian airfield was in "vital national security interest" of the United States, Trump said, adding that it is in interests of the country to prevent the spread and use of chemical weapons.

    "Tonight I ordered [strikes on Syrian airfield]," Trump said.

    "Tonight I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end this slaughter," Trump said after ordering the strikes on the Syrian airfield, adding that "[Syrian President Bashar] Assad choked out the lives of men, women, children" and that the chemical attack was "very barbaric."

    Earlier, Around 70 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched on Thursday night at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat 38 kilometers southeast of the city of Homs.

    On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s militant-held Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations.

    Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Idlib, Syria, United States, Homs
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      Kiss my a**, you piece of s***! That's my address. Trump kept talking about his response. He was just looking for any excuse to kill more people and then try to explain it as a noble deed. Sick!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      amazing...he didn't tweet it! :)
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      Couldn't last 3 months. Damn. That must be a record.
    • Reply
      TGG3
      Actually, this makes Russia look really weak. Sorry man...
    • Reply
      avatar
      RussG553
      You idiot, Trump! And I thought you were the answer. Boy, was I wrong. You should really find out the facts before you take action, you turd!
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      How in the hell is idiot Trump going to end the bloodshed in Syria by bombing the people fighting the terrorists the most. Idiot!! ISIL loves you tonight, Trump, you idiot. They might put Trump's picture on their flag.
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      Hey, idiot Trump, check out you former supports reacting to your stupidity. I hope Trump like neocons because they are the only friends he has now. Idiot, DJIT DJ Idiot Trump.

      www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-06/us-launches-air-strike-syria-over-50-tomahawk-missiles-hit-syria
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      Hey, GOP, looking forward to see you eat s*** in 2018.
    • Reply
      bobbibrestel
      Pentagon confidently claims no Russians were at the Syrian airbase during the attack.
    • Reply
      TGG3
      I'm really disappointed with Trump. I really thought he was going to drain the swamp and leave Syria alone.

      He just proved the opposite.

      The US aggression goes unchallenged by Russia. This makes my heart ache.
    • Reply
      bobbibrestelin reply toTGG3(Show commentHide comment)
      TGG3, It does. It makes China look like they helped plan it.
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      The usa was hiding under the podium and let Russia and others do the heavy lifting just awaiting the opportune time to run up to the podium for the coveted prize.
      Well, it was said over and over, do not trust the Yanks.. There was some indication that Trump might have been a wiser president, but this beats Bush and Blair, where they at least discussed it, beats Obama's short turn around to accuse Russia on MH17 without evidence, since he is controlled by the same old school and has to stay in the furrows carved out by the said people. Sad day for the intelligent american people, sad day for Syria and the world. Now, President Putin will see what his western "partners" really are.
      I do hope that President Putin and President Bashar were prepared somewhat for this.
      Late thought. Wasn't chemicals used in Mosul where the americans were operating?
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaftin reply toTGG3(Show commentHide comment)
      TGG3, I think Russia is playing it as the international law states. They were, it seems to me, chartered by the Syrian Government to help with the fight against terrorists. I do not think there is an agreement to defend the State of Syria. I guess that may come now and if it does, Boom, there will be a war in the middle east. However, I do not think Russia wants to get involved in a long drawn out war in the sands.
      Poor Syrians, Trump and the hawks are using them to show North Korea how fast they can act.
      Trump will enjoy the title of war president as every president will in the future. I guess McRat will be calling to congratulate him.
      Just my opinion
    • Reply
      avatar
      lmimkacin reply togoldcamshaft(Show commentHide comment)
      they learned the lesson from the Russians... be quiet about your intentions and strike... The Russians are failing on all fronts... Am deeply dissapointed...
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell Rin reply togoldcamshaft(Show commentHide comment)
      goldcamshaft, unlike Trump, I suspect Russia wants to take enough time to handle this one with care. If they don't, this could go beyond the sands and turn into a global catastrophe. At this point I wouldn't put anything past Washington. They have been spending months grooming their people to accept conflict with various nations.
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      I hope Trump enjoyed his little rush of adrenaline tonight. It has cost him the White House. I don't really give a sh** what the progressives do to him now. Let them have him.
    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      Fark off Trump!!! You talked all your B/S and dont go any more about draining the swamp, you have fallen into it and now a festering piece of feces floating around with the rest of the sh-it you belong with!!! I really would like to see you burn like with the rest of these warmongering neo-c*nts!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      Trump was just a neocon scam for them to win over Hillary. The only problem is that trick won't work in 2018 or 2020. I seriously doubt if Trump serves his entire 4 year term, now.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell R
      Looks like Trump has conned the voters into dropping another turd into the swamp.
    Ok