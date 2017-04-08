US Strikes Against Syrian Gov't Troops Violate International Law - Lavrov

Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state. Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"The strikes have been carried out against Syrian government's troops in violation of the international law," Lavrov said at the 25th Assembly of Russia’s Council on Defense and Foreign Policy (CDFP).
The Russian Defense Ministry added that the missile strike destroyed a material storage depot, training facility, cafeteria, six MiG-23 aircraft in repair hangars and one radar station.
A Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene of the attack that some aircraft had been salvaged, including five Syrian fighter jets. The runway also seemed to have been spared, he said, as well as a few hangars. However, eight other hangers were taken out of service.
