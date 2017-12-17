Register
18:47 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    American soldiers wait on the tarmac in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, eastern of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

    Only Year One: Trump Milestone as US Sends Special Ops to 149 Countries in 2017

    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    34441

    The Trump White House has set a record, as US troops deploy around the world in an ever-widening net of American outreach at the end of a gun barrel.

    According to new data, US Special Operations troops, including Navy Seals and Army Green Berets, were deployed in 149 nations in 2017, a 150 percent jump from the administration of George W. Bush, and a modern record for shipping US military policy around the globe.

    US flag
    CC0 / Pixabay
    US Navy Investigating Two SEALs in Connection With Murder of Green Beret in Mali

    "We operate and fight in every corner of the world," recently boasted chief of US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) General Raymond Thomas.

    "Rather than a mere ‘break-glass-in-case-of-war' force, we are now proactively engaged across the ‘battlespace' of the Geographic Combatant Commands," Thomas enthused, adding that US forces were globally "providing key integrating and enabling capabilities to support […] campaigns and operations," cited by The Nation.

    But that worldwide scope has only spread thinner the assets of a country already to seen to be too involved in the doings of other nation-states, and Capitol Hill members are growing increasingly concerned.

    "We don't know exactly where we're at in the world, militarily, and what we're doing," stated a shocked Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), of the Senate Armed Services Committee in October, after four US Special Operations soldiers were killed in West Africa's Niger.

    "Most Americans would be amazed to learn that US Special Operations Forces have been deployed to three quarters of the nations on the planet," declared the director of the Arms and Security Project at the Center for International Policy, William Hartung, according to The Nation.

    "There is little or no transparency as to what they are doing in these countries," Hartung asserted, "and whether their efforts are promoting security or provoking further tension and conflict."

    Following 9/11, SOCOM "expanded the size of our force by almost 75 percent," General Thomas stated in May to the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

    The global military outreach by the US shows no signs of slacking for 2018.

    US President Donald Trump, following his inauguration, upped the ante by giving military commanders in conflict zones, including Yemen and Somalia, additional authority to launch attacks without seeking the permission of Pentagon brass.

    UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter of the Saudi-led Arab coalition. (File)
    © AP Photo/ SSGT Sean M. Worrell/DOD
    Pentagon Looking to Triple Size of Afghan Air Force by 2025

    SOCOM forces, in just the first six months of the Trump presidency conducted five times the number of lethal missions as were conducted during US President Barack Obama's last six months in office, according to national security expert Micah Zenko, a Whitehead Senior Fellow at the Chatham House think tank.

    In just a fraction of 2017's growing list of global hotspots, US Special Forces soldiers have been killed in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and Somalia, as well as in Niger and Mali. Ongoing operations in Libya saw US Navy Seals kidnapping a suspect in the 2012 Benghazi attacks and, in the Philippines, US Special Forces have fought side by side with Manila troops in the bloody battle to recapture Marawi City after it was seized by Islamist militants earlier in the year.

    The significant increase in SOCOM deployment around the world is straining not only the resources of the Pentagon, but also the ability of the US state department to do its job through diplomatic channels.

    "This is a colossal mistake," stated Hartung of the rapidly expanding US global military footprint, particularly "if one is concerned about reining in the globe-spanning US military strategy of the post-9/11 era, which has caused more harm than good and done little to curb terrorism."

    Related:

    Russian Defense Ministry Suspects Pentagon of Deceiving International Community
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Ex-US Air Force Officer Explains Pentagon's Reports on Troops Number in Syria
    Tags:
    global dominance, global conflict, military deployment, endless war, war on terror, 9/11, Chatham House, Senate Armed Services Committee, Green Berets, US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), SEALs, Pentagon, Lindsey Graham, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Raymond Thomas, Donald Trump, Marawi, Benghazi, Philippines, Syria, Iraq, Mali, Niger, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok