Register
00:40 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Abraham Accords Partner Bahrain Seeks Answers on Bennett’s Palestinian Policy as Gaza Strikes Resume

    © AP Photo / Menahem Kahana
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/11/1083178355_0:25:3070:1751_1200x675_80_0_0_c3ff17bde74b63342765a989f968aa7a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106181083178403-abraham-accords-partner-bahrain-seeks-answers-on-bennetts-palestinian-policy-as-gaza-strikes-resume/

    Following renewed hostilities in Gaza just days into the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Bahrain’s foreign ministry has reached out to Jerusalem in order to find out more information about its commitment to the peace deal they signed in September.

    Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif Al-Zayani,said on Wednesday that he’d reached out to the Israeli government to ask about “the Israeli policy towards the efforts aimed at establishing peace in the region through the settlement of the Palestinian [issue], on the basis of the two-state solution and the international resolutions,” according to Manama’s official BNA news agency.

    Al-Zayani expressed his “keenness to communicate with its Israeli counterpart within the framework of the declaration supporting peace signed between the two countries, to push forward the peace process in the region in order to achieve security, stability and development for the benefit of its people,” the outlet said.

    In September 2020, Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in signing a peace deal with Israel in which the two Arab states agreed the normalize relations with Israel in exchange for Israel delaying its planned extension of sovereignty over a large part of Area C of the West Bank, a territory with fertile farmland along the Jordan River Valley that is under complete Israeli military control. The deal was dubbed the Abraham Accords and later expanded to include Sudan and Morocco before the year was out.

    However, the deal did nothing to halt Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which resumed almost before the ink was dry. While the accord signatories remained silent on the smaller-scale attacks, when the massive IDF bombing campaign began on May 10, 2021, they attracted no shortage of criticism from other Muslim states.
    In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose for a photo on the Blue Room Balcony after signing the Abraham Accords during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose for a photo on the Blue Room Balcony after signing the Abraham Accords during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

    At a summit of the the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during the 11-day war, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the accord signatories present that “the massacre of Palestinian children today follows the purported normalization,” adding that “this criminal and genocidal regime has once again proven that friendly gestures only aggravate its atrocities.”

    “Make no mistake: Israel only understands the language of resistance and the people of Palestine are fully entitled to their right to defend themselves,” he added.

    In Bahrain, protesters gathered in Manama to protest the bombardment. However, the Bahraini government remained silent. According to The Guardian, a similar drama played out among all four Abraham Accord states.

    However, the Israeli government that signed the Abraham Accords and that prosecuted not only the May 2021 war in Gaza, but also those in August 2014 and December 2008-January 2009, passed out of power last week.

    Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year term as Israeli Prime Minister came to an end Sunday as a wide agglomeration of smaller parties united to form a coalition government with Naftali Bennett, chairman of the right-wing nationalist party Yamina, at the helm. 

    Bennett has pledged that his government, which for the first time in Israeli history includes an Arab party in the form of the conservative Ra’am joint list, will not rock the boat on international agreements and even said he wants to expand the Abraham Accords. The deal with Ra’am includes a pledge not to annex any of the West Bank. However, his own beliefs have left no question of what his ultimate political goals are.

    In November 2016, when Donald Trump won election to the US presidency, Bennett boasted that his victory “is a tremendous opportunity for Israel to immediately announce its intention to renege on the idea of establishing Palestine in the heart of the country – a direct blow to our security and the justice of our cause … The era of the Palestinian state is over.”

    During the 11-day war, Bennett tweeted a video in which he claimed that Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital is “where Hamas’ headquarter is located, while they are conducting terror actions against Israel.” The IDF said its bombs, which killed hundreds of civilians, were targeting alleged Hamas facilities. After a ceasefire was concluded on May 21, the IDF released a detailed list of the facilities it claimed to have destroyed, including launch sites for some of the 4,300 rockets fired into Israel during the war, which killed 13 people.

    On Tuesday, after a pause of several weeks, the shooting resumed after Israeli police allowed a march of right-wing demonstrators to parade through Jerusalem neighborhoods celebrating the city’s capture in the 1967 Six-Day War, despite urges by Palestnian authorities not to permit the march to proceed. As incendiary balloons launched from Gaza set fire to grasslands in southern Israel, IDF airstrikes pummelled Gaza, continuing on Thursday for the third night in a row. 

    Related:

    Report Reveals How Israel Targeted Gaza’s Fragile Economy During Bombing Campaign
    UAE, Bahrain Cut Aid to Palestinian Refugees Following Normalization Agreements With Israel - Report
    Ex-Israeli General Fears Hamas May Try to ‘Test’ Bennett Government as Jerusalem Braces for Violence
    Tags:
    Naftali Bennett, Gaza, Israel, peace deal, Bahrain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse