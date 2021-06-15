Video: Israeli Aircraft Strike Targets in Gaza's Khan Younis, Yarmouk, Local Media Reports

According to local media reports, Israeli aircraft bombed targets in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday morning, less than a month after a ceasefire ended an 11-day Israeli bombing campaign against Hamas that killed hundreds and just hours after a march through Jerusalem by right-wing Israeli settler groups.

The airstrikes were reported by both Hamas' radio station in Gaza and by Israel's Kann public radio station.

According to the Palestinian Shehab News Agency, the Israeli Defense Forces also hit targets in the Yarmouk refugee camp in the area of Maan Bakhaniounis, and Quraysh, south of Gaza City. Video of the airstrikes on Yarmouk camp were posted on social media.

​The attacks come hours after far-right Israeli groups held a "Flag Day" march through Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem, a site of intense struggle over the last few months as Palestinian families in the districts of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan resist removal by Israeli authorities. Israeli police cleared the march's path, blasting Palestinian counter-protesters with water hoses and arresting 17 near the Damascus Gate, another site of protest in recent months. Israeli police said they were throwing stones and "disturbing the peace." Two Israeli officers were also wounded.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called the march a "provocation of our people and an aggression against our Jerusalem and our holy sites," and Palestinian authorities in the West Bank called for a "Day of Rage" against the march, according to Al Jazeera.

Wednesday morning's airstrikes come less than a month after Israel reached a ceasefire with Hamas that ended 11 days of airstrikes and rocket attacks. More than 250 Palestinians were killed in Gaza by Israeli bombs and 13 Israelis were killed by Hamas rocket attacks, which were launched beginning on May 10 in response to violence against Palestinians in Jerusalem, including an incident in which Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, injuring hundreds.

