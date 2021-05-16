Register
22:14 GMT16 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media

    ‘Lost Their Moral Compass’: Muslim States Blast Normalization Dealmakers at Summit Condemning Israel

    © AP Photo / Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107390/65/1073906598_0:121:1280:841_1200x675_80_0_0_520ac157d8d1efee379b745fe93d96a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105161082912491-lost-their-moral-compass-muslim-states-blast-normalization-dealmakers-at-summit-condemning-israel/

    In 2020, the Trump administration successfully pushed four Arab nations - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco - to recognize the state of Israel in a peace deal that promised to halt Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank.

    At a Sunday emergency summit by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the 57 Muslim-majority member nations sharply condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, but also criticized several of their own number who signed controversial normalization deals with Israel last year.

    In a joint statement after the summit, the OIC said it “condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric attacks launched by Israel, the occupying authority, against the Palestinian people and their land and holy sites.”

    The group called on Israel to put “a stop to all violations being carried out by Israel, the occupying authority, including disrespect for the holy sites,” noting it "holds Israel, the occupying authority, fully responsible for the deterioration of the situation caused by its systematic crimes against the Palestinian people … in particular, the extensive barbaric military attack on the besieged Gaza Strip."

    The OIC further urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to “act swiftly” to end the Israeli attacks, which UNSC head China similarly moved the body to do on Sunday.

    Violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories had been escalating for weeks before the May 7 attack on al-Aqsa, the third-holiest site in Islam, by Israeli police that injured more than 300 Muslims attending the final Friday prayers of Ramadan. Protests against the closure of the Old City’s Damascus Gate and the imminent eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood were met with violence by both Israeli police and mobs of civilians who attacked homes and people in the street. When Hamas fired off a hail of rockets at Israel in response to the Jerusalem violence, Israel responded with airstrikes in an exchange of fire that has continued unabated for a week.

    As of Sunday evening, 193 people have been reported killed in Gaza by Israeli bombing, 55 of whom were children, and more than 10,000 people have been displaced. Another 11 people have been killed in the West Bank, while in Israel, 10 people have been killed, two of whom were children.

    “We are facing a long-term occupation. that’s the base of the problem,” said Foreign Minister Riad Malki of the Palestinian Authority at the start of the conference, as quoted by The New Arab. “Crimes are committed against the Palestinians without consequences,” he said. The PA controls the West Bank, which is heavily saturated with Zionist settlements, but not the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by a Hamas-led government. Hamas did not take part in the meeting.

    “The plight of the Palestinian people is the bleeding wound of the Islamic world today,” Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar added.

    Normalization Deals Draw Criticism

    However, the OIC summit, which was hosted online by Saudi Arabia, also saw fighting between the foreign ministers of several members after some raised criticisms of others having signed supposed peace deals with Israel just months earlier.

    “The massacre of Palestinian children today follows the purported normalization,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, according to the Associated Press. “This criminal and genocidal regime has once again proven that friendly gestures only aggravate its atrocities.”

    “Make no mistake: Israel only understands the language of resistance and the people of Palestine are fully entitled to their right to defend themselves,” Zarif added.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu joined in, saying those nations who signed peace deals “have lost their moral compass,” adding that “If there are half-hearted statements within our own family, how could we criticize others? Who will take our words seriously?”

    Beginning in September 2020, four Arab nations signed deals recognizing Israel and extending normal diplomatic relations to the Jewish state: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. Previously, Egypt and Jordan did the same in 1978 and 1994, respectively. The deals amounted to a repudiation of the “three nos” agreement signed by Arab League members in Khartoum in 1967 in the aftermath of the disastrous Six-Day War. There they pledged no peace, no recognition and no negotiations with Israel. In the war, Israel had seized the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, the Sinai from Egypt, and the Golan Heights from Syria.

    The peace deals, heavily coordinated by Jared Kushner, the adviser and son-in-law of then-US President Donald Trump, bore substantial fruit for each signatory, including weapons deals for Abu Dhabi and Manaus and recognition of Morocco’s claim of sovereignty over the non-self-governing territory of Western Sahara, despite a UN-mediated independence process there. The deal averted a planned annexation of parts of the Jordan River valley in the West Bank by Israel, but was denounced by Palestinian leaders as a betrayal of their cause.

    After the Sunday summit, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss "the most prominent developments, foremost of which are developments in Palestine, and in the region," according to the Saudi Press Agency. While Riyadh has not formally recognized Israel, its informal relations are an open secret even as the kingdom postures as a champion of the Palestinian people.

    Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani had a similar call with Blinken. The Qatari foreign minister said he urged the need of the international community to end "the repeated brutal Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza and the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque" and reaffirmed "the firm position of the State of Qatar on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people."

    Related:

    Israel Reportedly Considering Gaza Ceasefire Amid Growing International Calls to End Conflagration
    Israel Wants to 'Restore Deterrence' and 'Levy Heavy Price' on Hamas, Netanyahu Says
    UN Secretary General Calls for 'Immediate' End to Deadly Hostilities in Israel, Gaza Strip
    Tags:
    normalization of ties, al-Aqsa, Gaza, Israel, summit, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on 15 May 2021.
    Israel Destroys Gaza Building That Housed AP and Al Jazeera Offices
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse