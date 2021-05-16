United Nations Security Council Discuss Escalation of Israeli-Palestinian Tensions

The United Nations Security Council will convene remotely to discuss the Israel-Palestine crisis.
Representatives of the Palestinian National Authority and Israel will participate in the meeting.
The tensions on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip flared up on May 10. As of early Sunday, some 2,900 rockets had been launched at Israel from the enclave; 1,150 of them were intercepted. Earlier in the day, the Israeli Home Front Command reported that 10 people had been killed, about 50 seriously injured and hundreds of others suffering minor injuries.
Israel has retaliated by carrying out hundreds of air strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing 174 Palestinians, including 47 children, and injuring over 1,000 others.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)