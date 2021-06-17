IDF: Red Alert Sirens Sounding in Southern Israel

The Israeli army announced on Twitter on early Friday that sirens are sounding in southern Israel, without immediately providing details.
Palestinian news agency Shehab reported that "heavy weapon fire" from Gaza could have triggered the rocket sirens, suggesting that "Hamas is testing the readiness of the Iron Dome."
Rocket sirens in Israel have sounded shortly after the IDF revealed that the Israeli army carried out airstrikes against what it described as Hamas military objects located in Gaza.
The IDF said the strikes were conducted in response to launches of incendiary balloons from Gaza into the Israeli territory.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
