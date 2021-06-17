Israel Reportedly Conducts Airstrikes Against Targets in Northern Gaza

On Thursday, Palestinian news agency Shehab and Israel's Channel 13 reported that Israel conducted airstrikes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
According to Shehab, two reconnaissance missiles were fired at a site belonging to the Qassam Brigades - Hamas' military wing - in Beit Lahia, with "warplanes" later bombing the site.
Channel 13 reported that the airstrikes targeted "a military post of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip", and that the attack was carried out in response to the "continued launching of incendiary balloons" into the Israeli territory.
The airstrikes caused no casualties, according to Shehab.
The Palestinian news agency shared a video allegedly showing the moment of the airstrikes.
#شاهد | الغارات التي شنتها طائرات الاحتلال قبل قليل على موقع لكتائب القســـ,,ام في بيت لاهيا شمال قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/2JlqsItbkm— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 17, 2021
#عاجل مراسل شهاب: طيران الاحتلال الحربي يقصف موقعًا تابع لكتائب القســـ..ام في بيت لاهيا شمال قطاع غزة، بعد قصفه بصاروخين من الاستطلاع. pic.twitter.com/pR6zSSKNul— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 17, 2021
On 15 June, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed its airstrikes conducted in the area of Maan Bakhaniounis, and Quraysh, south of Gaza City, saying they were carried out in response for the launch of incendiary balloons and placing responsibility on Hamas.
