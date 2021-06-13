Israel's PM-Designate Bennett Says His Government to Expand Peace Deals With Arab States

Israel's Prime Minister-designate Naftali Bennett has announced during an address to Israel's Knesset that his yet-to-be-approved government will be looking into expanding the peace deals with Arab countries.
Separately, Bennett vowed to continue current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy of opposing the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal – at least not in its original form.
"Israel will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons. Israel will not be a party to the agreement and will continue to preserve full freedom of action", the head of the Yamina party said.
Bennett made his statements during a debate in the country's parliament, the Knesset, ahead of a vote of confidence that will determine whether the leader of the Yamina party, alongside a broad coalition of right, left, and centrist parties, will be able to form a new government and replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
