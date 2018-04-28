Register
12:25 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian army troops march during a parade marking National Army Day in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, April 18, 2018

    Sanctions Against Tehran Won't Work – Iranian Military Chief of Staff

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Mohammad Baqeri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has warned the United States against imposing sanctions on Tehran, which he said would not affect the Islamic Republic.

    Iran's Fars news agency has cited the Iranian military's Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri as saying Tehran won't alter its defense strategy, despite the US allegedly hatching plots against the Islamic Republic.  

    "Iran's strategy of supporting the oppressed people and those who are seeking independence in the world, and confronting the organized plots of arrogant leaders will remain unchanged. The enemies' sanctions against Iran, a country that is bestowed with divine blessings, will not work, and the sinister enemies will be disappointed," Baqeri stressed.

    READ MORE: US Seeks Supplemental Agreement, Not Renegotiation with Iran — State Department

    The statement echoes remarks by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who said earlier in the week that the Islamic Republic's "progress" would not be disrupted by "the plots hatched by the US, the Zionists and certain reactionary Arab regimes in the region."

    Rouhani also reiterated Tehran's adherence to the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal, but warned that far-reaching consequences will be there "if anyone wants to betray our nation and our agreement."

    Since his election campaign in 2016, US President Donald Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with the JCPOA. In late January 2018, he intensified his rhetoric, asking the Congress to address the flaws in the "terrible Iran nuclear deal and threatening to pull out of it otherwise.

    READ MORE: US Working With European Partners to 'Fix' Iran Nuclear Deal — State Dept.

    Trump is expected to announce his decision by the May 12 deadline, whether or not he imposes economic sanctions against Iran.

    European countries which are signatories to the JCPOA have repeatedly voiced concern about Washington's plans on the Iran deal, while Moscow has warned against scrapping the agreement.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it would stick to the JCPOA provisions as long as other participants do. Moscow also added that it does not believe the deal needs to be changed.

    READ MORE: Iran President: Response to US Exit From Nuke Deal to Be Stronger Than Imagined

    The Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for his part, pointed out that the Iran deal "has no alternatives and that it should be implemented by all parties."

    After his visit to the US, French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn, expressed a willingness to preserve the deal, but noted that he wants to add several new provisions to the document.

    Earlier this week, Fars news agency cited Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as saying that Tehran would not accept any amendments to the JCPOA.

    READ MORE: Truncated Iran Nuclear Deal Could More Likely Survive US Withdrawal — Report

    U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold hands as they walk down the West Wing colonnade past the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Washington Has Violated Iran Deal ‘Ever Since the Agreement Was Signed’
    Velayati also underscored that "if Trump exits the deal, Iran will surely pull out of it… Iran will not accept a nuclear deal with no benefits for us."

    The JCPOA was signed by the European Union, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, including Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, on July 14, 2015.

    The deal stipulates Tehran pledging to not seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic.

    Related:

    US State Secretary: Washington Might Leave Iran Nuclear Deal in May
    Iran Envoy to UN Slams 'Rogue' State of Israel Protected by US
    Iran Suggests Countering 'Hostile' US Measures Together With Russia, China
    US Attempts to Dissuade Iran's Partners From Cooperation Violate JCPOA - Tehran
    Tags:
    military, sanctions, plots, independence, strategy, Iran nuclear deal, Mohammad Baqeri, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse