US Seeks Supplemental Agreement, Not Renegotiation with Iran - State Department

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The United States does not intend to renegotiate the Iranian nuclear deal but is seeking a supplemental agreement, US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Non-Proliferation Christopher Ford said Tuesday.

"We are not going to renegotiate the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] or reopen it to change its terms. We are seeking a supplemental agreement that will in some fashion layer on additional rules that help answer restrictions or terms," he told a press conference in Geneva.

This statement sheds light on the comment of the French President Emmanuel Macron, who said after the meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday that Paris was ready to team up with Washington in order to strike a new nuclear deal with Iran.

For his part, Trump has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA, which was negotiated by the Barack Obama's administration, calling it the worst deal of all time and stated he would withdraw the US from the agreement if it was not amended

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran was signed on July 14, 2015 by the P5+1 group — China, Germany, France, Russia, Great Britain and the United States. This agreement stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions and in exchange Tehran pledged not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons, maintaining a peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

