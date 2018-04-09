Iran President: Response to US Exit From Nuke Deal to Be Stronger Than Imagined

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants "significant changes" to the Iran nuclear deal, vowing to unilaterally withdraw from it if the revision is not made.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has vowed that the country's response to the possible US withdrawal from the deal will be stronger than imagined.

Last week, it was reported that the EU had no plans to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran despite calls from the Trump administration.

It was also said that three EU powers, namely the UK, Germany and France had been in talks with the US administration on how to persuade President Donald Trump to extend sanction waivers for Iran past the May 12 deadline after he threatened to pull his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if it is not fixed.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the United States against the “painful mistake” of withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, as Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced the agreement, threatening to unilaterally pull out of it if it is not revised calling it a “terrible Iran nuclear deal.”

The deal to guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program was signed on July 14, 2015, after the talks between Iran and the P5+1 group. Under this agreement, Iran promised to not seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.