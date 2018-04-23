'All or Nothing': Iran's Zarif Tweets 'There is No Plan B' on Nuclear Deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the European leaders to encourage US President Donald Trump to implement the JCPOA, known as Iran nuclear deal, as there is no "plan B."

Zarif's tweet comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said that although the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program is not a perfect agreement, there is no "plan B" for the Iran nuclear deal.

President Macron is correct in saying there's no "Plan B" on JCPOA. It's either all or nothing. European leaders should encourage President Trump not just to stay in the nuclear deal, but more importantly to begin implementing his part of the bargain in good faith. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Coordinator Cornel Feruta said that Iran fulfills its commitments under the nuclear deal and the nuclear watchdog expects that Tehran will continue to do so.

"Iran is now subject to the world's most robust nuclear verification regime. Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA. It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments," Feruta said at the opening of the preparatory committee for the 2020 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference in Geneva on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed Zarif's stance, noting that there is no alternative to the deal and thus all parties must comply with the terms of the JCPOA.

​Earlier, Iran's foreign minister stated that US attempts to dissuade Iran's economic partners from cooperating with it violate the terms of the nuclear agreement.

The relations between Tehran and Washington have deteriarated since US President Donald Trump came to power, particularly due to the US president’s criticism of the JCPOA negotiated by the previous US President Barack Obama's administration. Trump has continuously threatened to withdraw Washington from the deal if it was not amended, noting that it is "perhaps the worst deal in US history."

China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States (collectively referred to as the P5+1 group) signed the JCPOA with Iran on July 14, 2015. The accord stipulates a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran's assurances that its nuclear program would remain peaceful.