Register
14:50 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

    'All or Nothing': Iran's Zarif Tweets 'There is No Plan B' on Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the European leaders to encourage US President Donald Trump to implement the JCPOA, known as Iran nuclear deal, as there is no "plan B."

    Zarif's tweet comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said that although the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program is not a perfect agreement, there is no "plan B" for the Iran nuclear deal.

    Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Coordinator Cornel Feruta said that Iran fulfills its commitments under the nuclear deal and the nuclear watchdog expects that Tehran will continue to do so. 

    "Iran is now subject to the world's most robust nuclear verification regime. Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA. It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments," Feruta said at the opening of the preparatory committee for the 2020 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference in Geneva on Monday.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed Zarif's stance, noting that there is no alternative to the deal and thus all parties must comply with the terms of the JCPOA.

    READ MORE: US to Be 'Startled' With Iran Response Readiness if It Withdraws From JCPOA

    ​Earlier, Iran's foreign minister stated that US attempts to dissuade Iran's economic partners from cooperating with it violate the terms of the nuclear agreement.

    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark National Nuclear Day, in Tehran, Iran, April 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Don't Play With Atoms: Iran Warns 'to Resume Nuclear Activities' if JCPOA Scrapped
    The relations between Tehran and Washington have deteriarated since US President Donald Trump came to power, particularly due to the US president’s criticism of the JCPOA negotiated by the previous US President Barack Obama's administration. Trump has continuously threatened to withdraw Washington from the deal if it was not amended, noting that it is "perhaps the worst deal in US history."

    China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States (collectively referred to as the P5+1 group) signed the JCPOA with Iran on July 14, 2015. The accord stipulates a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran's assurances that its nuclear program would remain peaceful. 

    Related:

    US Attempts to Dissuade Iran's Partners From Cooperation Violate JCPOA - Tehran
    US to Be 'Startled' With Iran Response Readiness if It Withdraws From JCPOA
    Don't Play With Atoms: Iran Warns to Resume Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Scrapped
    Israeli-Backed Ouster of Tillerson Moves US Closer to Exit From JCPOA - Analysts
    Iran, US Hold Separate Talks on JCPOA - Reports
    JCPOA: The Art Of Breaking The Deal
    Tags:
    compliance, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse