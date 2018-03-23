Truncated Iran Nuclear Deal Could More Likely Survive US Withdrawal - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – European nations, along with Russia and China could likely keep the 2015 Iran nuclear deal alive if Donald Trump pulls the US out of the agreement, as has become increasingly likely with CIA Director Mike Pompeo being the next Secretary of State, the private intelligence Soufan Center said in a report.

"It is not certain that a US withdrawal from the accord would necessarily cause its collapse because Iran and the other parties to the accord will try to continue implementing it," the private intelligence Soufan Center report said.

European governments will likely encourage their corporations to continue transactions with Iran and try to protect them from re-imposed US sanctions, the report said.

READ MORE: US Senator Corker Suggests Trump to Pull out Iran Nuclear Deal in May (VIDEO)

The agreement between Iran and six world powers – the US, UK, Russia, France, China, and Germany – lifted economic sanctions against Tehran in return for temporary limits on the country’s nuclear program that begin expiring in the next decade.

The report was apparently written before Thursday night’s resignation of White House National Security Adviser HR McMaster since there was no mention of McMaster’s replacement, former US Ambassador to the UN John Bolton.

Like Trump, Bolton has been a high-profile opponent of the nuclear accord and previously lobbied the administration to exit the deal, according to published reports.