Lavrov: US-Led Coalition's Strikes on Syrian Army Affect Country's Sovereignty

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow considers the situation with the strikes by the US-led coalition on the Syrian forces in the country's south very alarming, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

"As you know, there were not only threats, but also the fact of the specific use of force in that area. I think that this situation is very alarming, as it directly affects the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic. Of course, these issues require settlement, which is what our military is currently engaged in," Lavrov said at a press conference with his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama.

The US-coalition conducted airstrikes against a Syrian military convoy near the town of al-Tanf.

This was the second time that Donald Trump administration has used military force directly against Damascus.

On April 6, US Navy destroyers fired 59 cruise missiles at the Ash Sha'irat Airbase in western Syria, calling their attacks a "warning" to Damascus following a chemical weapons incident in Idlib province which Washington claimed was carried out by Syrian government forces. The claim was rejected by Damascus. The world is still waiting for the US and its allies to provide any proof for its claims of Syrian government involvement in the alleged chemical attack.

Furthermore, on September 16, US-led coalition aircraft carried out four strikes against the Syrian Army near the Deir ez-Zor airport, killing nearly 100 people, according to reports.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.