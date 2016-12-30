Register
02:06 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Destruction in Al Soukari, the last liberated district in Eastern Aleppo

    Nationwide Ceasefire Takes Effect in Syria

    © Sputnik/ Mohamad Maruf
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    6535120

    The promise for peace in Syria has been revived, after a nationwide ceasefire officially took effect on Friday at midnight, local time.

    A major agreement between the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad and armed opposition groups was reached on Thursday and supported by Russia, Iran and Turkey as guarantors of the peace process. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the news after emerging as a key peace broker. Last week, foreign ministers from Russia, Iran, and Turkey convened in Moscow to discuss resolutions that could bring peace and stability to the region.

    "It was just reported that today, a few hours ago, an event occurred which we have not just been waiting for, for a long time, but which we've worked hard to bring about," Putin said, during a meeting with the Russian Foreign and Defense Ministers on Thursday.

    A general view shows the damage in the government-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria December 13, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Russian-Turkish Brokered Ceasefire Significantly Changes Situation in Syria

    All three parties attending the Moscow talks have vowed to "verify" and "implement" the ceasefire agreement, Putin said. "We realize these agreements are very fragile," he said, requiring "special care and patience" and a continued "professional approach" by Russia and its partners.  

    The ceasefire will apply to some 62,000 combatants in the region, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said. Turkey, which has backed the opposition groups, and Russia, which has supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, laid the groundwork for a hotline communications channel for the sides to ensure compliance with the ceasefire, Shoigu added.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office stated Thursday that the truce represented an “important step to resolve the Syrian conflict.

    While the US was notably excluded from the trilateral negotiations in Moscow, the State Department commented Thursday that the Kremlin’s deal marked a positive development. "Any effort" that reduces fatalities and "creates the conditions for renewed and productive political negotiations would be welcome," US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Thursday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets US President Barack Obama
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    US Expels 35 Russian Diplomats, Closes 2 Diplomatic Compounds

    Syrian President Bashar al Assad told Putin on Thursday that Syrian forces are prepared to observe the ceasefire deal, according to the Kremlin. 

    The current ceasefire will be followed by a comprehensive peace negotiations, according to reports. Kazakhstan’s capital Astana will host a peace conference, with the government of Syria and opposition factions participating, comprising "an important step"in "the ultimate resolution of the crisis," according to a statement by the Kremlin.

    The ceasefire agreement arrived in the wake of several "successes achieved by the armed forces," according to the Syrian military. The liberation of Aleppo is seen to have proved a decisive sticking point in motivating opposition militants to work toward peace. The four-year Battle of Aleppo reached its end after President Bashar al Assad’s troops drove opposition groups out of east Aleppo. The Syrian people immediately broke out in celebrations spurred by the end of the brutal battle.

    It was noted that 13 militant factions agreed to sign the five-point peace agreement, public relations official Osama Abu Zeid said Thursday, speaking in Turkey.

    Staffan de Mistura, UN envoy for Syria, noted that "these developments should contribute to inclusive and productive intra-Syrian negotiations to be convened under UN auspices on February 8, 2017."

    Related:

    US Involvement Needed to Hold Viable Talks on Syria Crisis Settlement
    UN to be Invited to Implement Ceasefire Agreements on Syria - Lavrov
    Russia, Turkey, Iran Launch Preparations for Syria Talks in Astana - Lavrov
    Russian Embassy in Syria Comes Under Mortar Fire Again - Foreign Ministry
    Two Parallel Talks on Syria Settlement Might Be Held in Astana
    Tags:
    peace agreement, ceasefire, UN, Kremlin, Bashar al-Assad, Staffan de Mistura, Sergey Shoigu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Gentle Joe
      Great news!!!
      Our hope is for the Peace to prevail in Syria. American "boots on the ground" invasion tactics or involvement is unnecessary, uncalled for excess baggage with sabotaging at every step or worse. The Russian Federation can handle this impeccably.
      Bring back our clandestine CIA special ops and troops back home so together we can #MAGA
    • Reply
      apollo9
      I am curious how the zionists are going to destroy this ceasefire... I think Turkey will have a Troyan role in it....
    • Reply
      francescoslossel
      blasting New!
    • Reply
      francescoslosselin reply toapollo9(Show commentHide comment)
      apollo9,
      or may be not, someone is quite probable will try...
    • Reply
      cast235
      FREE movement of CIVILIANS MUST be observed at all costs. Then the need for HUMANITARIAN AID to PARTS will end. At least after sometime.
      Where Syria and Russia could add transports. Highways will become corridors that MUST be protected.
      Until the cancer is removed. AL NUSRA will be HUNT no matter where it goes. Groups MUST advise, so proper action taken.

      Free civilian movements MUST be allowed. They can move wherever they want. Syria IRAN , Russia MUST patrol roads. Perhaps drone and light , fast reaction teams.

      Russia MUST end all weapons ammo transit. DEMAND that at U.N. Time to send the ENVOYS the way they suppose to be. Like soiled diaper.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok