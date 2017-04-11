'Real Action' to Follow: Don't Even Think of Attacking Russian Military in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A hypothetical attack on Russian military facilities in Syria would elicit an immediate response, lower house defense committee deputy chair Yury Shvytkin told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Should there be a threat to our units there, an attempt at an attack from anyone, of course there will be no words, there will be real actions," Shvytkin said.
He said measures taken after the US missile strike on a Syrian airfield last week "were in my opinion sufficient, at least in light of what we can do within the framework of international legal relations for the Syrian army to react itself."
The Syrian foreign minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on April 6 that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of the international law.
The US missile attack claimed the lives of 10 people, an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire. Homs Governor Talal Barazi said on April 7 that at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed.
After the missile attack, the Russian Defense Ministry suspended a point-to-point communications link with the US military under the memorandum of understanding on de-confliction in Syria.
The ministry said the Russian air group in Syria was protected by S-400 and Pantsir-S1 air defense systems on a round-the-clock basis.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There will not be no more poking the bear from anyone, ESPECIALLY from the US cesspit and all there allied cabal. When Putin talks these western third world leaders need to listen because there is NO mistake what he says. If you try, you will fry! Bravo Russia! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The United States will do it again and Russia will not react. I mean they will find a reason not to react. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Not time to rejoice yet....there are so many US deep state agents in the Russian upper house of parliament who have even promised on their honour that Russia will under no circumstances (and that should include the US killing of Russian servicemen helping the Syrian government at the invitation of the legal government of Syria) will Russia engage the US during the ground troops US invasion of Syria as promised by pentagon spokesman Tillerson. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete giorgoskaz11, The Russian military reported only 23 of the 59 missiles hit the airbase. Since the Russian military is there on the ground, their word holds more water than any US remote intel reports. What happened to the other 36 missiles? My money says that Russian air defenses shot them down, but the Russian military is keeping mum so as not to hot things up any more than they already are.
Capt'nSkippy !!!
giorgoskaz11
gbiyanju
These agents of the US deep state in Russia's government are sitting on top of defence and security committees f the Russian Federation. An unsparing probe and purge is urgently required in the Russian government by the SVR and FSB to unravel and punish all US deep state agents in the Russian government. Their work should examine the Russian foreign ministry and the upper legislative house very well.
Erik Tretein reply togiorgoskaz11(Show commentHide comment)
Russia has already said that they are beefing up both their own and Syrian air defenses.....we can only guess what other precautions are being taken. Russian lawmakers, unlike the likes of US big mouths McCain and Graham don't make independent, personal public statements, but are official spokespersons of the government.