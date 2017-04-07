Register
    Russia deploys S-400 air defence missile system in Syria

    S-400, Pantsir Air Defense Systems Protect Russian Air Group in Syria 24/7

    Military & Intelligence
    The Russian air defense combat units in Syria are on duty round-the-clock, the Defense Ministry said.

    The S-400, the S-300 and the Pantsir air defense systems protect the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airfield from the air, the Russian ministry said.

    "The Russian air defense system in the Syrian Arab Republic is aimed at protecting certain facilities and objects. The S-400, S-300 surface-to-air missile systems and the Pantsir-S1… complex provide solid protection to the Russian bases from the air," ministry's spokesman Ifor Konashenkov said.

    He emphasized that the S-400 and Pantsir systems provide guaranteed protection to the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airfield, while another  air defense group deployed in Syria consists of the S-300 and Pantsir systems is protecting the Russian Navy logistics center in Tartus.

    "Combat calculations of the Russian air defense systems in the Syrian Arab Republic are on duty around the clock."

    Pentagon: Russia's S-400 Air Defense in Syria Forces US to Ground Warplanes
    Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced its plans to bolster and increase the effectiveness of the air defense system in Syria after the United States carried out attacks against a Syrian armed forces airfield.

    On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

    S-400 Air Defense in Syria Gives Syrian, Russian Military More Protection
    Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    The S-400 system was deployed at the Hmeymim following the Turkish Air Force's November 2015 downing of a Russian Su-24 bomber on the Syrian-Turkish border.

    In October 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a S-300 system was sent to Syria to ensure the safety of the Russian naval base in Tartus. According to media reports, the system deployed in Syria is S-300V4 — NATO designation SA-23 Gladiator — that is capable of striking tactical and strategic aircraft, medium-range ballistic missiles, tactical missiles as well as cruise missiles.

    The S-400 Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS)
    © Sputnik/
    The S-400 Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS)

    S-300 air defense system, Pantsir-S1, S-400, Igor Konashenkov, Syria, Russia
    All comments

      Robert Klimenko
      On duty around the clock? Maybe the clock stopped just before the US terrorist attacks? I thought Russia was a friend to Syria and would protect that nation, maybe I was wrong.
      giorgoskaz11
      I am curious to know, when Americans informed Russians about the strikes, what was the reaction of Russians? So far Russians did not verify they were informed.
      Mc Trevors
      Paper tiger threat! I repeat!
      wolfmessing
      If nobody would dare to attack Russian Airbase, how could you potentially stop 60...70...80 + missiles?
      It seems that usa and their vassals think they can overwhelm any air defense by sending an barrage of rockets, trump is just playing along....no idea, but listen....if he dares a second time, you will see both cruise missile ships on the bottom of the sea !
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Good move! And looks like the deep state is in charge of trump now..
      wolfmessing
      Comment 2......israel is under immense pressure, usa wants to show it's might to iran!
      Hezbollah got their hands on modern weapons, s.arabia is applauding, oil price shakes.......close to all out war..yes/no.
      One thing is for sure, the imaginary attack on israel is imminent or not?
      Think about the previous attack by israel warplanes......test!!!!
      More pressure on Russia to act, if not direct but finance vice....no cheap undertaking.....if it's going to stop.....No, isis sees their chance, !
      Next target Assad, maybe who knows, how many s-300-400 are ready??......for what purpose...Defensive....No Good!!!
      Covert attack only possibility, cruise missile ships must sink!!!
      Black Sea full of nato ships, understand their plan is massive attack on ???????
      wolfmessing
      Vietnam, the war in Syria just started....
    Recommended

    Multimedia

