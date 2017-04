DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

"According to preliminary data, five people were killed in the attack, seven others injured," Barazi was quoted as saying by Al Mayadeen TV channel.