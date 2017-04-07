Russian MoD Suspends Deconfliction Channel With US on Syria Flights From April 8

The ministry said that it had summoned a US military attache in Moscow to confirm the suspension of a memoransum on flight safety in Syria.
Moreover, the Russian Ministry of Defense sent a note on the issue to Washington.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow has suspended its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States following the deadly US missile attack on the Sha'irat airfield.
The Pentagon said later that the US still wants to keep dialogue with Russia via the deconfliction channnel.
The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete My disappointment with Trump could not be more complete. He promised non-interventionism and instead delivered death with lies. He's a Satanic Illuminati NWO controlled Puppet warmonger just like all the rest. He promised to uphold the constitution. Everything Trump promised was a lie. The illusion of change based on sycophant Satanic liars. Warmonger Trump you will have a seat in hell. Impeach the Satanic sycophant and Replace him with a Real President like JFK. JFK the last real president of the USA warned us we are opposed at home by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy.
Don Hall