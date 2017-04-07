Russian MoD Suspends Deconfliction Channel With US on Syria Flights From April 8

The ministry said that it had summoned a US military attache in Moscow to confirm the suspension of a memoransum on flight safety in Syria.

Moreover, the Russian Ministry of Defense sent a note on the issue to Washington.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow has suspended its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States following the deadly US missile attack on the Sha'irat airfield.

The Pentagon said later that the US still wants to keep dialogue with Russia via the deconfliction channnel.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW