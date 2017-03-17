Register
    Israel Defense Forces Deny Claims of Losing Aircraft Over Syria

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied to Sputnik on Friday claims that one of its aircraft was shot down over Syria.

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The Syrian Army command said in a statement it downed one of four Israeli Air Force jets that had violated its airspace and purportedly targeted Syrian units near Palmyra.

    "As far as we know, in none of the stages was the safety of the Israeli Air Force planes and Israeli citizens compromised," an IDF spokesperson said when asked for comment.

    Earlier in the day, the Israeli military told Sputnik that its combat planes were targeted by missiles after they had attacked targets in Syria. However, the incident allegedly did not result in any damages or casualties on the Israeli side, according to the source.

    An old Israeli tank sits in a position in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    How Territorial Dispute With Israel Could 'Kill the Peace Process in Syria'
    According to Israeli Channel 10, Israeli planes were targeted by the Syrian government forces using S-200 surface-to-air missile systems, also known as SA-5.

    After the statement by the Syrian Army, Israeli military reiterated that that none of its planes had been damaged.

    Last month, it was reported that Israeli military aircraft conducted an airstrike on the Syrian government forces stationed in the western countryside of Damascus near the Lebanese border.

    In January, Israel bombed a military airport near Damacus. A Syrian official told Sputnik that it was done "to encourage and support terrorists". Damascus vowed repercussions.

    In December, Syria allegedly downed an Israeli warplane and an unmanned aerial vehicle over the southwestern province of Quneitra. The IDF denied these claims.

    Israeli soldiers watch the flames on a mountain side in the El-Rom settlement in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on June 28, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY
    Israeli Forces Open Fire at Syrian Gov't Positions in Golan Heights – IDF
    In November, the IDF said a missile believed to be launched from Syria, hit the Israeli-controlled Northern Golan Heights without resulting in any casualties. The IDF responded with retaliatory fire.

    The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

