20:58 GMT +313 January 2017
    Damascus explosion

    Israel Bombs Syria to Boost Terrorists' Morale - Syrian Minister Adviser

    Middle East
    127214

    On Thursday night, Israel conducted heavy bombing of Mezzeh military Airport near Damascus.

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Israel bombs Syria, when it feels falling morale of terrorists, thus encouraging and supporting them, adviser to Syrian information minister Ali Ahmad told Sputnik Friday.

    "When Israel attacks Damascus, it cannot be taken as an isolated case. When Israel feels weakness in the body of the terrorists in Syria, it is trying to encourage and support terrorists and does so by bombing [Syria]," Ahmad said.

    He added that the West and Israel did not want peaceful life to return to Syria as "functioning of the Syrian government does not correspond to the interests of Israel, and so they want to support terrorists and to strengthen them."

    Sunrise on Damascus Siria
    © Photo: SANA
    Damascus Vows 'Repercussions' Following Israeli Attack on Syrian Airbase (VIDEO)
    On Thursday night, Israel conducted heavy bombing of Mezzeh military Airport near Damascus. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

      Mikhas
      You can almost count on the fanatic zionazi squatters in occupied Palestine doing these things. Especially when all their nasty work at the ISIS Studios inc in Tel Aviv have failed and all their efforts together with their tribal mates and relatives in Saudi Barbaria and Qatar produces nothing. Syria, Iran and Russia who have "israel" back-tied are not in a hurry here, the Zionazis are, their time is almost up. Realities on the ground, unfavourable to these kind of bloody anachronistic colonial projects are changing rapidly.
