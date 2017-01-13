Israeli Jets Target Munitions Depot in Damascus - Reports

"Rockets strike at Mezzeh Military airport in Damascus minutes ago," Hadi al-Bahra, former president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces said on Twitter in the early hours of Friday, posting pictures of the explosions.The blasts were reportedly caused by heavy bombing conducted by Israel, local activists and journalists reported on Twitter.

The airport is a major strategic asset used by Syrian elites, military members as a transit complex.

​The Syrian government also used the airport as a military outpost to launch artillery shells at former rebel-held areas in the suburbs of Damascus.

The death toll from the attacks has yet to be determined, according to a journalist on the ground.

