12:25 GMT +317 March 2017
    Syrian Air Defense Shoots Down Intruder Israeli Warplane, Hits Another One

    Middle East
    The Syrian air defense shot down an Israeli warplane and hit another one after four aircraft had breached the war-torn country's airspace and attacked government troops near Palmyra, the Syrian Army said on Friday.

    "Our anti-aircraft systems reacted and shot down one of the planes in the occupied territories. Another plane was also hit, the rest flew away," the army command said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    The Syrian Army claimed the Israeli Air Force had targeted government troops near Palmyra.

    Earlier in the day, the Israeli military told Sputnik that its combat planes were targeted by missiles after they had attacked targets in Syria. However, the incident allegedly did not result in any damages or casualties on the Israeli side, according to the source.

    According to Israeli Channel 10, Israeli planes were targeted by the Syrian government forces using S-200 surface-to-air missile systems, also known as SA-5.

    After the statement by the Syrian Army, Israeli military reiterated that that none of its planes had been damaged.

    Last month, it was reported that Israeli military aircraft conducted an airstrike on the Syrian government forces stationed in the western countryside of Damascus near the Lebanese border.

    How Territorial Dispute With Israel Could 'Kill the Peace Process in Syria'
    In January, Israel bombed a military airport near Damacus. A Syrian official told Sputnik that it was done "to encourage and support terrorists". Damascus vowed repercussions.

    In December, Syria allegedly downed an Israeli warplane and an unmanned aerial vehicle over the southwestern province of Quneitra. The IDF denied these claims.

    In November, the IDF said a missile believed to be launched from Syria, hit the Israeli-controlled Northern Golan Heights without resulting in any casualties. The IDF responded with retaliatory fire.

    The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

      AnomicDust
      Israel lost the 2006 war to Hezbollah, the Syrian war, and they can't wait to lose again !
      ViTran
      YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
      Looks like the new S-300s are working. Israel deserved this; they've been prodding Syria for a long time and denying it---now they'll have some explaining to do.
      slimyfox
      Israel is playing with fire but not just out of blue. They are aware that Russia will support Syria only so far and nothing more, and therefore they have free hands to do whatever they want and in particular now when Trump is their biggest ever supporter and will stand by them in the way Putin will never stand by Syria.

      I hope that such statements as that Syria cannot maintain territorial integrity will awake Putin and force him to realise that disintegration of Syria means collapse of Russia. So far he was very dishonest with Syria as he was as car seller more interested in selling car at any costs than on morality of what he is doing to customer.

      Putin's selfishness, greed and dishonesty costed Syria several months of liberation time, however Putin did not realise that this greed and dishonesty will catch up with him later and it seams that is the time as USA is coming and we know once they put the foot on the ground they do not move away. That will assure Kurds in their declaration of independence and as gratitude they will allow building of gas and oil pipeline from Gulf States across Syria and Turkey to EU. Once these pipelines reach EU Russia will face very bleak future as it is about 70% energy export dependant.

      Putin will because his dishonesty and short term greed sacrifice Russian nation in a worst manner than Yeltsin ever did. If 6 months ago when he ordered first massive withdrawal of Russian forces out of Syria just to give ISIL time to recover and re-occupy lost territories, he would continue with unabated offensive against ISIL by now it would be SAA and Russians who would liberate Raqaa and there would never happen Palmira take 2 and Syria would be in driving seat.

      However for Putin it was way more important to promote Russian weapons and increase exports than do the job well and for the benefit of Syria and Russia alike. As it is now Russia thanks to Putin's "wisdom" (stupidity) both will be big time losers.
      Syria has new S-300's and Putin admitted as much but it's S-200's has also, as Sputnik reported earlier, been upgraded to S-300.

      It's also true that the squatters in occupied Palestine never admit losses if not for domestic "we are invincible" myth purposes. This Zionazi attack was expected after "israeli" PM NuttyYahoo's/Mileikovsky's humiliating visit to Moscow, since he needed something-anything, to wipe the eggs off his non-semitic, Polish face.

      If confirmed that the attack was performed by Zionazi jets within Syrian airspace and not from Lebanon (as usual), it shows that "israel" is getting increasingly desperate.

      Well Done Syria!!! (and Russia)
      Israel as anticipated is furious how well the Russian trained 5th legion is doing and are desperate to keep Deir Zour in Daesh hands to stop SAA marching onto Raqqa and stopping Syria from being separated and the North controlled by US/Israeli interests and a route for the pipelines.
      Hopefully 5th legion was kept safe by missiles fired interesting to know where they were fired from?
      They will never admit so especially if a S200 shot down a F-35???
