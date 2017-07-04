Register
17:37 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    UK military

    Britain May Lead European Union Military Mission Even After Brexit

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111521

    Britain could provide the lion's share of the soldiers in a European Union battlegroup, even after Brexit. British troops could potentially make up the bulk of the rapid-reaction unit from July 2019, only months after the UK quits the EU.

    Britain was a key part of the unit, dubbed by some a European Army, and was set to supply the majority of the 1,500 soldiers for a six month spell in the second half of 2019.

    Brexit negotiations officially started on June 19, when UK Brexit Secretary David Davis arrived in Brussels to negotiate the terms with EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

    The negotiations are expected to include discussion of Britain's role within the EU battlegroup, but military sources have reportedly already signed up to the idea in principle.

    Each of the 28 EU countries takes it in turns to provide the bulk of the troops for the unit and Britain's turn comes in July 2019. Spain is currently providing the bulk of the unit's forces.

    The battlegroup, which was designed for peacekeeping or crisis resolution tasks, has not yet been deployed in a real-life event.

    It was created in 2005, several years after the conflict in Kosovo, and has yet to see action.

    In June, the European Council agreed a new and fairer way to finance the battlegroup.

    But many British politicians and army commanders have criticized the concept and felt it was unnecessary when Britain is already a full member of NATO.

    "The exact nature of our EU relationship and commitments post 2019 are to be determined as part of the Brexit negotiations. Until then we will continue to play a full and active part in EU discussions and we will remain committed to European peace security after we leave the EU in 2019," said a UK Ministry of Defence spokesman.

    In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012 file photo, masked Somali pirate Hassan stands near a Taiwanese fishing vessel that washed up on shore after the pirates were paid a ransom and released the crew, in the once-bustling pirate den of Hobyo, Somalia.
    © AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh
    Reports Suggest Piracy Has Made a Return to the Horn of Africa
    British ministers have reportedly decided the UK will honor its commitment to provide the headquarters for a battlegroup led by the Benelux countries in 2018.

    ​Britain is also involved in several other EU military missions.

    The Royal Navy leads the Atalanta mission against piracy off the coast of Somalia, which is headed up from a base at Northwood, near London.

    British sailors are also involved in Operation Sophia, the Italian-commanded operation to combat migrant trafficking in the Mediterranean. 

    Related:

    Serbia Agrees to Joins EU's Greece-Led Balkan Battlegroup
    Bundeswehr 'Secretly Building a Common European Army' Under Its Control
    French Armed Forces Cannot Function as European Army Alone - Prime Minister
    'We Say No to EU Army': UK Vetoes Brussels' Plan for European NATO Equivalent
    Tags:
    Brexit, soldiers, troops, NATO, British Army, UK Ministry of Defence, European Union, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok