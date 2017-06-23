EU Leaders Agree on Shared Financing of Bloc's Rapid Response Force

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The decision was made during the EU summit, which kicked off earlier in the day in Brussels. The two-day meeting is focused on such issues as international security and defense, immigration, the EU single market, and Brexit.
"To strengthen the EU's rapid response toolbox, the European Council agrees that the deployment of Battlegroups should be borne as a common cost by the EU-managed Athena mechanism on a permanent basis," the statement said.
Athena is a mechanism of financing the common costs related to EU military operations under the bloc's common security and defense policy (CSDP). Established in 2004, Athena involves all EU member states excluding Denmark, which does not participate in the CSDP on military matters.
