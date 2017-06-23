EU Leaders to Intensify Efforts to Tackle Irregular Migration in Mediterranean

Following the conclusion of the EU summit earlier in the day, Tusk said that the leaders had discussed the situation in Libya and the Mediterranean migration route.
"Leaders agreed that everyone will be working harder in the coming weeks to better coordinate our efforts and support Italy more," Tusk told reporters.
The two-day summit of EU leaders kicked off in Brussels on Thursday.
In July 2015, the European Union launched Operation Sophia, previously dubbed EUNAVFOR Med (EU Naval Forces in the Mediterranean). It is aimed at stemming the flow of migrants and refugees from North Africa and the Middle East to Europe through the Mediterranean.
