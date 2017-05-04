Register
17:23 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012 file photo, masked Somali pirate Hassan stands near a Taiwanese fishing vessel that washed up on shore after the pirates were paid a ransom and released the crew, in the once-bustling pirate den of Hobyo, Somalia.

    Reports Suggest Piracy Has Made a Return to the Horn of Africa

    © AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh
    Africa
    Get short URL
    39310

    Somalia's infamous pirates are back in business after a five year period of stagnation, according to a recent report by the International Chamber of Commerce.

    The report which came out on Thursday, May 4, claims that pirates and armed gangs attacked upward of 43 ships and "captured 58 seafarers" in the first quarter of the year 2017. While the phenomenon appears to be spiking worldwide, including off of the coast of Nigeria and the Southern Philippines, the largest explosion has hit the Gulf of Aden and the lawless coasts of Somalia. 

    After being forced out by international naval forces in the late-2000s, piracy seems to have returned with a vengeance to the Horn of Africa. The increase in maritime banditry in the region is a blow to the long battle to stem piracy that has been fought by the international shipping industry, as well as world powers such as China and the United States who have dispatched forces to protect shipping lanes.

    Lisa Otto, a researcher at Coventry University, who has focused on piracy in Africa agreed that counter-piracy measures may have slackened somewhat.

    "I think that one of the obvious ways in which we can see a slackening is in the use of armed guards. We have seen a trend previously when pirates would fire at a vessel to see if there were armed guards on board, often an exchange of firefight would follow, then the pirates would make off. But now some of the defenses are down, therefore they [pirates] are not expecting to come under attack," Ms. Otto told Sputnik.

    The shipping industry transports roughly US$700 billion worth of cargo though the risk-fraught corridor each year. The recent spike in attacks will mean that the economic costs associated with piracy — such as insurance for shipping companies and onboard armed guards — will only increase. In fact, a recent report by the NGO Oceans Beyond Piracy, claims that the costs caused by piracy gangs in Somalia increased to US$1.7 billion in 2016 from US$1.3 billion in 2015.

    The worldwide costs associated with piracy have been slithering toward US$7 billion since 2010 due to elaborate and expensive counter-piracy measures. Although zero vessels were hijacked in 2016, there were 27 reported attacks involving pirates, including an attack on a UK chemical tanker which fended off the pirates when armed guards aboard the vessel engaged them in a firefight.

    Due to the decline in successful hijackings from 2008, shipping companies have started to let down their guard. In December, a NATO naval force was pulled out of the Horn, propounding the decline in attacks as its reason for leaving. However, the relaxed security standards have been pointed to as a reason for the recent crescendo in pirate activity. This year, there have been two major hijackings by Somali pirates, one in the Aris-13 tanker in March, and another on a commercial Indian ship in April.

    Some argue that the ongoing threat is a reflection of the fact that little has been done to remedy what is often said to be the root of piracy: illegal fishing by foreign vessels, depriving Somali fishermen of their livelihoods. Somali fisherman have been widely quoted as arguing that the presence of foreign fishing vessels has depleted the local fish stock, causing them to take up arms to defend their shoreline and search for an alternative source of income.

    The international navies that were dispatched to the Gulf of Aden in 2008 to try and pacify the piracy epidemic had a UN mandate to deter hijackings, but not to block foreign fishing vessels that some say constitute the source of the problem.

    However, the coasts of Somalia and the Horn of Africa are not the only parts of the African continent haunted by the specter of piracy. Attacks in West Africa are also increasing.

    In 2016, there were 95 reported attacks in that region up from 54 in 2015, mostly near Nigeria.

    When asked what the international community needs to do to combat piracy in the long-term, Ms. Otto said, "having a two-pronged approach; addressing the conditions of instability on land, but also looking to the sea to continue having some kind of strategic approach at sea such as naval deployments."     

    Related:

    Pirates Attack Again in Philippines, Killing One and Kidnapping Seven
    Two Russian Sailors Kidnapped in Nigeria Return to Crimea – Ombudsman
    EU Prolongs Counter-Piracy Operation Off Somalia Until 2019
    Tags:
    pirate attacks, counter-piracy, piracy, pirates, ocean, Somali pirates, boat, vessel, ship, report, Oceans Beyond Piracy, International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Coventry University, Horn of Africa, Somalia, Nigeria, Africa, Gulf of Aden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok