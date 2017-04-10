Register
18:53 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    People wave a Chinese and a Union flags as they pose for photographs during a photcall to witness the departure of a freight train transporting containers laden with goods from the UK, from DP World London Gateway's rail freight depot in Corringham, east of London, on April 10, 2017, enroute to Yiwu in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang.

    'New Silk Route, New World Order': First Freight Service to China Leaves UK

    © AFP 2017/ Isabel Infantes
    Europe
    Get short URL
    5395123

    The first rail freight service from the UK to China departed April 10, carrying 30 containers of British-produced goods from Stanford-le-Hope in Essex, along a 7,500-mile journey to Yiwu, China. Hailed as a victory for an independent Britain, the voyage instead arguably represents a shift in the balance of world economic power, from East to West.

    Cheaper than air and faster than sea, along the way, the consignment will pass through the Channel Tunnel into France and on to Belgium, Germany,Poland, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, before finally reaching China April 27. The cargo is said to contain a number of items, including whisky, soft drinks, vitamins, pharmaceuticals and baby products.

    The first freight service from China to the UK arrived in Essex in January, making the country the 15th to join Beijing's rail link, dubbed the "New Silk Route."

    The original Silk Road was a trade network connecting East to the West 2,000 years ago, stretching from China to the Mediterranean Sea.

    The ambitious plan was originally unveiled in September 2013, by President Xi Jinping, as part of part of the country's "One Belt, One Road" program.

    However, while the shipment was hailed by UK International Trade Minister Greg Hands as a "boost" for "global Britain," symptomatic of "the huge global demand" for the country's goods, the journey is in fact not a testament to the UK's enduring economic and political relevance in the 21st century, but shifting geopolitical tectonics, and China's inexorable rise to superpower.

    As many observers have noted, since 2000 China has steadily restructured the world's financial architecture, displacing the monopoly of the US dollar and eroding the primacy of the Bretton Woods system, which cemented the US as a Western hegemon in the mid-20th century.

    The New Silk Route is primed to become the "backbone of the global economy," and shift the center of global power from East to West.

    As a demonstration of this paradigm shift, Europe is said to be eyeing its own Silk Road, a Danube-Morava-Vardar waterway connecting the North and Aegean seas — but requires Chinese funding to achieve the project.

    With an increasing prominence in world trade, China takes a leading role in developing and setting international standards, "reformatting the rules of the game," and having a significant impact on how other countries conduct their economic affairs, both national and international.

    Great Britain fulfilled this role for centuries — but today, UK leaders treat the Chinese government with deference in their quest to secure overseas capital investment, quick to stifle criticism of Beijing's human rights record lest such talk offends their new benefactor. When President Xi visited the UK in 2015, a former "influential" US official dubbed the trip a "case study in kowtow."

    "It's not just Chancellor Osborne, it's the whole Cameron government that is bending over incredibly backwards," they said.

    Such a state of affairs is a far cry from Britain's first interactions with China, in the 18th century. Attempting unsuccessfully to open up China to Western trade, merchants opted to flood China with cheap opium in order to extract the region's riches for themselves, subsequently fighting two brutal wars against the ruling Qing dynasty to secure the "right" to sell the highly addictive substance to Chinese citizens, despite millions dying from their addictions.

    Then, the problem for Western traders was the Chinese were uninterested in any of their goods, bar silver.

    While modern China evidently craves a wide variety of Western products, the days of European powers being able to use brute force to break down trade barriers with China are long gone. Instead, the goods that can and will be exported to China in the 21st century will be dictated solely by the country's leaders — as will the prices that are paid, and the terms of their export. Likewise, former Western powers will have to accept that in their relations with China they are destined to be junior partners at best, and supplicants at worst.

    Related:

    New Silk Road: 'Most Important Economic Project of First Half of 21st Century'
    Magical Lantern 'Silk Road' Built in London Ahead of Chinese New Year
    Putin Expected to Take Part in Silk Road Summit in Beijing in May
    Europe Eyes Own 'Silk Road' Logistics Route, but Needs Chinese Money
    Tags:
    freight train, international trade, world power, Brexit, New Silk Road, monopoly, global economy, economy, trade, Brexit, Greg Hands, George Osborne, Xi Jinping, Europe, Asia, China, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      I think many enlightened people would prefer to see China, the economic leader, be the world policeman in the future, if there is a necessity to have one, instead of the one that currently professes to be so.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      there are some other interests that are omitted .
      RESOURCES, HEGEMONY.
      Britain is already showing interst in dominating the Silk Road. ONLY a FOOL will believe this is ever changed.
      See Iraq, Libya, Egypt, Syria, Ukraine, Georgia, , Baltic's, it was ALL Britain pushing U,S, E.U NATO.
      Go check the S China Sea. It is Britain pushing U.S.
      AFTER the Britain U.,S war, Russia left. As always. This emptiness was used by Britain to control U.S.
      It was Russia that taught U.S how to train. And win wars. And even challenged Britain with Rus NAVAL force at the time.
      The interest still there. U.S wants cooperation, to try and create a wedge between Russia and China, that are strategic allies. And it been said be China's XI numerous times.
      Many believed is just about resources. Russia could sell resources to China and trade, without any alliance. But it goes beyond.
      IF by this Britain think to convince China to get away from Russia, I don't think that will work.
      West tried a REGIME CHANGE move in Russia that failed a few weeks ago.
      And been probing China too. They NOT STUPID.
      Then violating China's air zones and naval ways, because, WE CAN WE HAVE MUSCLE, just will send China to build arms. Ships and what not.
      There will be the day, that China will BLOCK the way and tell. TURN BACK..
      Just keep playing with fire.
      Or thinking, OH we will always WIN.

      WE will find a way to win at the end.

      And don't get China to call Russia. That CAN tell. GO BACK.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235in reply togoldcamshaft(Show commentHide comment)
      goldcamshaft, You right.. And China WILL DRAG Russia along.

      They quiet, looking at TRUMP with a magnifying glass.
      They just so he NAIVE and VIOLENT with a gang on tow. But not personally.

      Like many say. Why not let them all enter a ring and earn their keep. Putin will best them ALL.
      Will be fun to see Trump and Tillerson flying in the air.
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      Trump used america's firing power on Syria, and one of the birds that he hoped to kill, was to impress China with the display of resolve of the new american president thereby having a psychological advantage during talks. Aim, Fire, Kill, Death!
      China replied by putting the finishing touches on the Silk Road, a road that will bear fruits for all of Europe and China, Asia and the Middle East, for centuries to come. Peace, Progress, Viability, Friendship!
      War and Peace meet in Washington.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok