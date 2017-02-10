Register
14:17 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The first freight train crosses the new railway checkpoint between the Russian station Makhalino and Chinese station Hunchun, Jilin province

    China's New Silk Road is the 'Backbone of the Global Economy'

    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov
    Business
    Get short URL
    124330

    The New Silk Road infrastructure project gives other countries an opportunity to take advantage of China's economic growth at a time of a global economic crisis.

    View of Beijing, China.
    © Wikipedia/ ahenobarbus
    New Silk Road May Become ‘Most Important Economic Project of First Half of the 21st Century’
    Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely participate in the Silk Road summit that is due to take place in Beijing on May 14-15, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said Thursday.

    Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the leaders of over 20 countries have already confirmed their participation in the event.

    The New Silk Road strategy is part of China’s involvement in global governance and is expected to be a driving force for regional and global economic development, according to Wang Zhimin, an adviser at the Fengmian think-tank and director of the Institute for Globalization and Chinese Modernization.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Putin Expected to Take Part in Silk Road Summit in Beijing in May
    The expert stressed that the initiative is especially important for the global community, taking into account the current "uncertainty" in the world economy.

    "Since the 2008 economic crisis, the global economy has been in decline. Growth in the United States and Europe was capped at two percent. Despite the downward trend, the Chinese economy managed to keep growing, including 6.7 percent last year. Donald Trump’s victory in the US election and his isolationist policy has added to global economic uncertainty," he told Sputnik Chinese.

    Wang noted that taking into account China’s nearly 25 percent to the global economy many countries want to take advantage of the Chinese growing economy.

    "Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly said that Beijing welcomes such cooperation. The Silk Road strategy is a result of China’s economic achievements and is the backbone for the global economy at a crisis time," he said.

    During the three years since the Silk Road strategy was announced, China has been actively supported by more than 100 countries and international organizations. In particular, more than 40 countries and organizations have signed an agreement with China on cooperation.

    New Silk Road
    © Photo: Xinhua, CKGSB Knowledge research
    New Silk Road

    A Chinese train driver takes the new bullet train on a test run on the new high-speed Beijing-Tianjin express railway in Beijing on June 26, 2008
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    From Moscow to Beijing in Just 24 Hours: Russia, China to Build High-Speed Rail Link
    The amount of investment by Chinese enterprises into the countries along the route has already exceeded $ 50 billion.

    The One Belt One Road includes several transit corridors from western China to Europe which can be divided into three groups – the Northern Route, Sea Route, and the Southern Route.

    The Northern Route is considered the most promising among the others. It would go through Kazakhstan and Russia. The Sea Route would include transit routes via Kazakhstan as well as ports of the Caspian Sea for transit to Turkey. The Southern Route would bypass Russia via Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Pakistan with an access to the Indian Ocean.

    Shanghai, China
    © AFP 2016/ JOHANNES EISELE
    New Silk Road: Beijing Offers Viable Alternative to Western-Type Economic Model
    In addition to transforming the Eurasian logistics and infrastructure landscape, the project presumed China’s investments into neighboring economies involved.

    "Let’s take Kazakhstan as an example. Its economy long relied on oil, but now crude prices are low and the country needs to develop other sectors of its economy. China is ready to provide financial assistance," Wang said.

     

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Europe Eyes Own 'Silk Road' Logistics Route, but Needs Chinese Money
    New Silk Road: Beijing's Asymmetric Response to Trump's Crackdown on China
    Russian, Chinese Leaders Discuss ‘Coupling’ EAEU, Silk Road Trade Initiatives
    Building Ties: China Calls on African Nations to Join New Silk Road Project
    Tags:
    New Silk Road, investments, infrastructure, economy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok