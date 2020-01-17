Register
10:30 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Yellow pulp

    Mysterious Yellow Goo Covers Swedish Beaches – Photo

    © Photo : Tanums kommun/twitter
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107805/76/1078057618.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202001171078057559-mysterious-yellow-goo-covers-swedish-beaches--photo/

    While some speculations went so far as to suggest mustard gas, the yellow lumps proved completely harmless.

    A sticky yellow mass with lumps the size of cornlets covering the beaches of western Sweden has left locals puzzled and the authorities scratching their heads for answers.

    Since the beginning of January, reports of similar discoveries have been made on at least 25 beaches in the area between Grebbestad and the border with Norway outside Strömstad.

    “I touched it. It's a little messy, like wax maybe”, local man Nils-Erik Karlsson told the newspaper Göteborgs-Posten.

    Martin Larsvik of the the Sven Lovén Centre on Tjärnö first thought of paraffin after receiving a call from a local woman from Edsvik about the occurrence.

    “She described it as 'spongy', and paraffin oil is not spongy. It is beige or yellow beige and forms uneven lumps, often quite large. These seem to be small and even”, he told the newspaper.

    Tanum municipality even encouraged inhabitants to keep children and pets away from the mass until it is figured out and deemed safe.

    “We ask people to use common sense, as always when it comes to unknown things. One should not just go away to touch it and squeeze it”, Ida Aronsson Hammar of the local council told Norwegian broadcater NRK.

    The phenomenon even sparked a debate on Facebook. Some went so far as to suggest mustard gas.

    “There are a lot of ships with these chemical weapons out there. Chemical weapons including mustard gas. Other remaining ammunition from the World War is also there, together with the ships themselves. Can imagine a bottom trawl that has run against a mega lump of mustard gas and hence made it so that there are small fairly even lumps”, a user suggested.

    Others stood firm that it was paraffin.

    “Probably some paraffin-like substance from tankers that are approved to wash tanks and then dump a certain amount. Which then solidifies and clumps at lower temperatures”, another one parried.

    To everyone's relief, a subsequent analysis identified the yellow clumps as a form of fat or wax that poses no environmental hazard. The clean-up has already started and is expected to take several weeks.

    ​Tweet: "The yellow mass is not dangerous".

    In 2014, large, yellow lumps the size of coconuts were found in several places in Norway. An analysis from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) revealed traces of toluene, benzene and xylene, all of which are used in solvents and can be harmful to a person's health. The lumps were subsequently sent to the Defence Research Institute (FFI), which concluded that the lumps consisted of almost pure vegetable oil and thus were harmless.

    Related:

    'Costly Blow in the Air': Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019 - Poll
    Tags:
    health, natural phenomenon, Norway, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse