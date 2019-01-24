Register
12:55 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U-864, animation of the project outside Fedje, Norway

    'Environmental Bomb': Norway Struggles to Salvage Highly Toxic Nazi Sub

    © Photo: YouTube/NGI - Norges Geotekniske Institutt
    Europe
    Get short URL
    222

    For 15 years, the inhabitants on the island of Fedje have been waiting for the government to act on U-864, a Nazi submarine with a 65-tonne load of mercury, one of the deadliest toxins. The submarine sank during World War II off Norway's coast and has been lying on the seabed for over 70 years.

    Norway will investigate whether new technology can salvage the U-864, a highly toxic Nazi submarine, in a more secure way than previously agreed upon, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    The U-864 lies at a depth of 150 metres outside of Fedje in Hordaland County. It was first stumbled upon by the Navy in 2003. The wreck is estimated to contain 65 tonnes of mercury, one of the world's most dangerous pollutants. Previously, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority urged pregnant and breastfeeding women, and young children to abstain from eating seafood caught near the wreck.

    After 15 years' rumination on what to do with the toxic wreck, the Norwegian government concluded in the autumn of 2018 that the submarine should be left on the seabed and sealed with a leak-proof cover. However, a new round of debate will be held on what is safest for the environment.

    READ MORE: Cutting-Edge Nazi WWII Submarine Found Off Danish Coast (PHOTOS)

    The Norwegian Coastal Administration has announced a new tender for the job assigned by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, thus putting on hold plans to cover the submarine by 2020.

    "Until further notice, the work is now on hold. We will see whether the wreck can be removed with new technology", Mayor of Fedje Stian Herøy told NRK. According to him, many locals are desperate to remove the wreck and get rid of the mercury. "If there is new settlement to remove the mercury, then I'll be very pleased", he said.

    "A new review will be able to answer whether technology has developed enough to change our recommendation", Johan Marius Ly, emergency response director at the Norwegian Coastal Administration, explained, citing the 2014 advice to bury the submarine.

    READ MORE: Nazi Chemical Weapons Freely Leaking in Baltics, Prompting Panic Alarm

    Conservative MP Ove Trellevik,who earlier voiced his scepticism over the proposed solution, welcomed the new review, pinning his hopes on a positive decision in favour of lifting the submarine.

    "This is an environmental bomb that sooner or later will have major consequences for society. For this reason, it is important that I check if it is actually possible to salvage the most mercury than thought before", Trellevik told NRK.

    The 88-metre-long U-864 was part of Nazi Germany's Navy in World War II. She was on a mission from Germany to transport a large load of mercury together with parts and engineering drawings to Japan, when it was detected by the British Navy. On 9 February 1945 it was torpedoed by the British submarine HMS Venturer and sank with all hands in the North Sea west of Bergen. So far, it is the only documented historical instance of one submarine sinking another while both were submerged.

    In the past several decades, the mercury began seeping out of rusted containers, contaminating the region and sea life. The Norwegian government has been hesitating between entombing the wreck under a layer of sand, gravel and concrete, and lifting it. A previous calculation estimated the cost of raising the wreck at NOK 1 billion ($120 million).

    READ MORE: Norwegian War Hero Who Thwarted Nazi Nuclear Plans Dies at 99

    Related:

    Phantom Pain: Undetonated WW2 Bombs Unnerve Norway
    Tags:
    mercury, submarine, World War II, Nazi Germany, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse