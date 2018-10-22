Register
10:31 GMT +322 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Norwegian World War II hero Joachim Ronneberg, 93, attends a wreath-laying ceremony in his honour at the SOE agents monument in central London on April 25, 2013, for leading the SOE operation Gunnerside where Norwegian soldiers destroyed the German occupied Heavy Water Plant in Vemork, Norway

    Norwegian War Hero Who Thwarted Nazi Nuclear Plans Dies at 99

    © AFP 2018 / ANDREW COWIE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In 1943, Joachim Rønneberg led a near-suicide sabotage mission that foiled Nazi Germany's nuclear ambitions without having to fire a single shot.

    War veteran Joachim Holmboe Rønneberg, who led one of the most famous clandestine WWII attacks in Norway, passed away at the age of 99, the Norwegian daily Aftenposten reported.

    During the five-year Nazi occupation of his country, Rønneberg played a major part in the Norwegian resistance movement, and from 1941 to 1945 he was a member of Company Linge, a special ops group. Serving behind enemy lines, Rønneberg blew up a plant producing so-called "heavy water" in Vemork in February 1943. As heavy water was a key ingredient in the development of nuclear arms, Rønneberg's act of sabotage has been praised as a decisive blow to Nazi Germany's nuclear ambitions.

    At age 23, the Ålesund native, who fled to Britain following the Nazi invasion of Norway in a fishing schooner in 1940, was picked to lead Operation Gunnerside. Its objective was the elimination of the heavy water plant by Norwegian resistance members, with assistance from the UK wartime Special Operations Executive.

    Under Rønneberg's command, a team of six Norwegian diversionists was parachuted onto a snow-covered plateau. The dauntless saboteurs skied their way to the heavily guarded Norsk Hydro plant, penetrated it and destroyed key parts of the production line equipment, such as the electrolysis chambers. An earlier team which had been tasked with the mission failed to even reach the site, let alone plant explosives; dozens of soldiers were captured and executed.

    READ MORE: Norwegian 'Nazi Girls' Get State Apology for 'Unfair' Persecution

    Rønneberg later admitted that he made a last-minute decision to cut the fuse from several minutes to only seconds, which increased the mission's chance of success, but made the escape all the more difficult. In the subsequent manhunt, the sabotage squad fled across hundreds of kilometers of snow-covered mountains. Rønneberg eventually found himself in Sweden, which managed to remain neutral throughout the war.

    For his decisive role in the heavy water sabotage operation and other assignments completed for Company Linge, Rønneberg was decorated with numerous Norwegian and foreign awards, including the War Cross and St. Olav Medal. After the war, he lived in his hometown of Ålesund and worked as a journalist and editorial manager at national broadcaster NRK in Møre og Romsdal until 1987.

    Rønneberg was long reluctant to share his wartime experiences, and it was not until the 1970s that he decided to tell the public about the war years. He has also been very humble about his feat, crediting "luck and chance."

    "Eventually I realized that people had a right to answers. It is important that we all know what has happened. It makes it easier to make the right choices in the future. Those who grow up today must understand that we must always be willing to fight for freedom and peace," the late Rønneberg once told NRK.

    In retrospect, he was rewarded for his work informing Norwegians about the dangers of war as well.

    "Rønneberg is one of the greatest heroes in Norwegian war history. We will remember him as an important part of the resistance movement in Norway," Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg told NRK, praising Rønneberg's exploits during the war and in peacetime.

    READ MORE: Norway Divided by Plans of War Memorial Over Nazi Soldiers

    Labor leader Jonas Gahr Støre also expressed his respect for the deceased war veteran.

    "May peace illuminate Joachim Rønneberg's memory. He headed the heavy water operation in Vemork in 1943. Great courage. He provided experience and values for future generations," Støre tweeted.

    With Rønneberg's death, we have lost one of the last war witnesses, Eva Vinje Aurdal, the mayor of Rønneberg's hometown, Ålesund, noted. In Ålesund, Rønneberg was honored with a statue while he was still alive.

    "We have become poorer without Joachim Rønneberg among us. At the same time, I think that his voice was a loud and clear one, and we should never forget the war," Aurdal told NRK.

    Tags:
    WW2, nuclear bomb, WWII, World War II, Nazi Germany, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse