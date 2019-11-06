Bizarre 'Ice Eggs' Stranded on Finnish Shore Go Viral – Photo

Pictures of freaky “eggs” of various sizes captured by Oulu resident and amateur photographer Risto Mattila during a stroll on the nearby beach Marjaniemi in Ostrobothnia have become an Instagram hit.
By his own admission, this is is the first time Mattila has encountered this 30-metre assemblage of oval egg-shaped ice floes in the 25 years he has been living near the sea.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Snow ball sea. Lumipallomeri. 3.11.2019, Hailuoto, Marjaniemi, Finland. #sea #meri #hailuoto #marjaniemi #ylesaa #mtvsaa #yleluonto #uusiluontokuva #ig_finland #igscandinavia #olympussuomi #finland_photolovers #finland_frames #beautiofsuomi #ig_naturelovers #naturephotography #natureperfection #top_world_nature #suomenluonto #thebestoffinland #forecasuomi #pohjoisenluontokuvaajat #thisisfinland
“My wife and I stood there marvelling at the remarkable natural phenomenon. Since I had a camera with me I decided to preserve this unusual sight for posterity”, Mattila told national broadcaster Yle.
Pictures of the weird formations, later published by Yle, left the Finnish public mystified and scratching their heads over how these may have appeared. Some joked about eggs without a hen to brood them.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Oletko koskaan nähnyt vastaavaa? 👀 Nämä jäiset ”kananmunat” hämmästyttivät ihmisiä Hailuodossa Pohjois-Pohjanmaalla. ⚪ Oululainen harrastajavalokuvaaja Risto Mattila osui paikalle, kun Marjaniemen rannan oli täyttänyt 30 metrin mittainen rykelmä erikokoisia jää- ja lumipalloja. Mattila taltioi näyn, jollaista ei ollut aiemmin todistanut. ⚪ Ilmatieteen laitoksen jääasiantuntijan Jouni Vainion mukaan vastaavaan lumipallomereen törmää harvoin. Ilmiö vaatii täsmälleen oikeanlaiset olosuhteet sekä ilmassa että vedessä. Hailuodon matalalla hiekkarannalla ja veden ollessa lähellä jäätymispistettä kaikki osui kohdalleen. ⚪ Jääpallo syntyy, kun vesi jäätyy jonkin kappaleen, esimerkiksi lumikiteen tai pienen kiven, ympärille. Sopivalla tuulella jäätä muodostuu koko ajan lisää ja pyörivässä liikkeessä jää muotoutuu palloksi. ⚪ Näyn todistamisessa ajoitus on tärkeää. Jääpallot voivat olla näkyvillä nimittäin vain hetken ajan. Esimerkiksi kovalla tuulella pallot kasautuvat nopeasti yhtenäiseksi kentäksi, eikä niitä enää huomaa. ⚪ Lisää harvinaisesta luonnonilmiöstä voit lukea osoitteesta yle.fi – linkki biossa #yleuutiset 📷: Risto Mattila @rismatti
Nothing Supernatural
Ice specialist Jouni Vainio of the Finnish Meteorological Institute explained that while indeed rare, the “ice eggs” have a perfectly scientific explanation.
To appear, they require a seldom seen combination of near-freezing air and water conditions.
“Too much wind would prevent the ball from forming. On the other hand, if calm, the water would just freeze on the beach in an even layer”, Vainio continued.
He also stressed that Mattila was lucky to encounter the eggs, because they only tend to appear for a short period of time, either melting down or congesting into a large chunk of ice, where individual objects are no longer discernible.
All comments
Show new comments (0)