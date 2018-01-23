Register
13:13 GMT +323 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Security fences surround buildings inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea, February 11, 2017

    Second Group of Refugees Leaves Manus Under Australia-US Resettlement Deal

    © REUTERS/ Behrouz Boochani/Handout
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second group of refugees, comprising people mainly from Afghanistan and Pakistan, has left Australia’s detention camps in Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) Manus Island for the United States under a resettlement deal between Washington and Canberra, SBS broadcaster reported Tuesday, citing refugees and advocates.

    A group of 40 people left the island on one flight but will be split up in Manila, since some refugees will fly to New York and the others to Los Angeles, Ian Rintoul, an activist and refugee advocate, told the SBS broadcaster. According to other media reports, another 18 refugees will leave the island later in the day.

    The refugees are expected to be resettled in various US states, including North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to the SBS broadcaster.

    All migrants arriving to Australia without a visa are subject to mandatory detention. The country used to use offshore processing, sending refugees to Nauru, a small island country in Micronesia, or Manus Island. In April 2016, the PNG Supreme Court ruled the detention of migrants applying for asylum in Australia illegal, saying that the detention in the Manus Island camp violated the constitutional right to personal liberty.

    READ MORE: 'Peaceful' Manus Island Center Cleared of Refugees in New Guinea

    In November 2016, the administration of then US President Barack Obama initiated a resettlement program, as part of which the United States would accept up to 1,250 refugees residing in Australia, most of whom were from Iran, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. In exchange, Australia agreed to accept refugees from the "northern triangle" states of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

    Incumbent US President Donald Trump later slammed his predecessor's deal, calling it "dumb." In September, 54 migrants were resettled under the deal.

    Related:

    Australian Intelligence Chief Denies Links Between Refugees, Terrorism
    Refugees Threatened, Forced to Leave Australia's Closing Manus Detention Center
    Leaked Documents Reveal Australia's Plan to Force Refugees Out of Manus Center
    Tags:
    refugees, Manus Island, Australia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok