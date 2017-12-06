Obama Trumps the Donald for the Most-Liked Tweet

Twitter released new statistics, revealing the most shared and liked posts of 2017.

US President Donald Trump has suffered a defeat at the hands of his predecessor, Barack Obama, in the field that has long been seen as Trump's stronghold… Twitter.

According to Twitter's annual ranking, President Obama posted the most-liked and the second most-shared tweet of the year.

The tweet written by the 44th President shortly after the deadly Unite the Right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. Obama pleaded for reconciliation in racially-divided America; his message was liked by more than 4.5 million people and shared by some 1.7 million.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 13 августа 2017 г.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, who is an avid Twitter user and often takes to the social media to vent steam and even announce major foreign policy decisions, did not even make to the top ten.

To add an insult to injury, Obama was featured in the list not once, not twice, not thrice, but four times.

His second most shared post sought to comfort Republican Senator John McCain, his former rival in the 2008 Presidential race, who was diagnosed with cancer this July.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 20 июля 2017 г.

The remaining two were posted during and immediately after the transitional period, when Donald Trump moved into the White House.

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) 11 января 2017 г.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS44) 20 января 2017 г.

Overall, 17 of the 30 most liked tweets in the social network's history belong to the former President.

At least Trump may find comfort in the fact that no other world leader was tweeted about more than him.

The undisputed champion of the 2017 list was Carter Wilkerson, a 17-years-old Nevada resident, who received most shares this year in his attempt to get a years' worth of chicken from the US fast-food chain Wendy's.