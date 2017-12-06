Register
10:26 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke and flame rise from the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California, U.S.

    ‘The Fire is Out of Control’: Blazes Fueled by High Winds Sweep Los Angeles

    © REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
    Environment
    Get short URL
    160

    On Tuesday, two dangerous fires swept through southern California, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

    California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Ventura County Tuesday morning. 

    Jack Weaver, left, and his brother in law, Patrick Widen, pose with Izzy, a 9-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, who belongs to Weaver's parents, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Windsor, Calif.
    © AP Photo/ Jonathan Copper
    WATCH: Family Dog Found Alive After Santa Rosa Fire Destroys California Home

    "This fire is very dangerous and spreading rapidly, but we'll continue to attack it with all we've got," Brown said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "It's critical residents stay ready and evacuate immediately if told to do so."

    The first fire, named the Thomas Fire, started Monday evening north of Santa Paula, California, growing rapidly overnight and reaching the city of Ventura. So far it has consumed at least 45,000 acres and burned down at least 150 structures, including a 200-unit apartment complex and Vista Del Mar, a psychiatric hospital.

    The Ventura County Sheriff's Office first received reports of the fire at 6:24 p.m and by midnight the fire had already engulfed 10,000 acres.

    Almost 200,000 people lost power in Ventura County on Tuesday, making it challenging for the 1,100 firefighters to put out the flames.

    The second major fire began Tuesday morning in Los Angeles County and quickly enveloped more than 4,000 acres. About 700 firefighters responded to what was labeled the Creek Fire. 

    Firefighters. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Large Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in California - Reports

    According to officials, both fires were fueled by dry conditions and powerful winds.

    "It's a very difficult moment, but we will get through this," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Tuesday, the New York Post reported. "We are a resilient city, we are a strong city, we are a capable city."

    Police Sgt. Eric Buschow confirmed there have been no fatalities so far and just one injury.

    "[Conditions are] not going to get any better anytime soon, and the fire is out of control," Buschow said.

    Garcetti has warned those with asthma or other health conditions to stay indoors as the smoke from the fires has caused poor air quality.

    California has suffered through some of its most catastrophic fires ever this year. In October, more than a dozen fires blazed through the northern part of the state, burning thousands of acres along the way. The La Tuna Fire in September also sent massive amounts of smoke into the air above Los Angeles and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.

    Related:

    ‘Most Controversial UFO Photo on Record:’ UFO Sighting in California Desert
    At Least Four Reportedly Killed in Shooting at School in California (VIDEO)
    Watchdog: Oil From California Undermines Advances Made in Climate Change
    Scientists Reveal Zombie Brain Parasites Which Killed Sharks in California
    California Man Builds Surfboard Out of 10,000 Cigarette Butts (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    emergency, smoke, evacuation, wildfire, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    The Art of the Steal
    The Art of the Steal
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok