Theresa May Opens Up on Donald Trump's Mental Health and Priorities

British Prime Minister Teresa May believes that US President Donald Trump is a person who acts in the interests of the United States, according the British newspaper The Guardian.

Asked in an interview with the Sunday BBC program "The Andrew Marra Show" following the release of a book about the current US administration, May said she had no concerns about the mental health of the US President.

"When I deal with President Trump, what I see is somebody who is committed to ensuring that he is taking decisions in the best interests of the United States."

Journalist Michael Wolff, in the book, quotes Trump advisers who question the President's competence.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said in his Twitter that all his life, one of his main qualities was mental stability and intelligence.

According to him, it can be called not just "smart", but "genius."

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Earlier, Donald Trump, in an interview with Forbes magazine, offered to compare his IQ with that of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.