'No Problem With That': Trump Ready for Talks With DPRK - Reports

"I always believe in talking. Our stance, you know what it is. We're very firm… But I would be — absolutely, I would do that. No problem with that, at all," Trump told reporters as quoted by the CBS News.
At the same time, Trump noted that the United States was not ready to engage in talks without any prerequisites.
The tensions on the Korean peninsula have been high recently due to the repeated nuclear and weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. The dialogue between South Korea and the North has resumed this week on the issue of the North Korean athletes' participation in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.
All comments
Show new comments (0)