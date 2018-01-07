'No Problem With That': Trump Ready for Talks With DPRK - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Saturday, US President Donald Trump Trump was asked during a press conference if he was willing to engage in a telephone conversation with the North Korean leader. Trump has said that he was ready for negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, adding that, nevertheless, certain preconditions for such talks exist.

"I always believe in talking. Our stance, you know what it is. We're very firm… But I would be — absolutely, I would do that. No problem with that, at all," Trump told reporters as quoted by the CBS News.

At the same time, Trump noted that the United States was not ready to engage in talks without any prerequisites.

© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man Phone Rehearsal of Korean Talks Planned for This Weekend

In December, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson stated that Washington was willing to engage in negotiations with North Korea, provided Pyongyang halted its nuclear and missile tests.

The tensions on the Korean peninsula have been high recently due to the repeated nuclear and weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. The dialogue between South Korea and the North has resumed this week on the issue of the North Korean athletes' participation in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.