Register
13:29 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean soldiers stand guard as a North Korean soldier (background) look on at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised zone dividing two Koreas. (File)

    Russia Ready to Contribute to Korean Settlement, US Should Join Talks - Lawmaker

    © AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow welcomes the readiness of North and South Korea to resume the reconciliation dialogue and hopes that this trend will be supported by specific agreements, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

    "We welcome the readiness of the parties to resume the dialogue, and hope that this positive trend will result in concrete agreements aimed at a peaceful settlement of the problems between the South and the North," the source said.

    North Korea accepted the South’s offer earlier on Friday.

    At the same time, chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik on Friday that Moscow was ready to contribute to a discussion on the disarmament of the Korean Peninsula, adding that the United States should also join the dialogue.

    "There is hope that after the discussion of sports-related issues, there will be a political dialogue. However, it will require the participation of the United States in this dialogue, as, without Washington's participation, North and South Korea will barely be able to do something on their own," Kosachev said.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan.
    © REUTERS/ KYODO
    Japan Intends to Enhance Defense Potential Amid North Korean Threat - Abe
    He added that Russia has always been ready to provide all the necessary assistance to such contacts between the two Koreas "both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the six-party talks."

    "If something else is required from Russia [on this issue], there will be no need to persuade Moscow," the lawmaker added.

    Kosachev noted progress on the issue, particularly in the stance of Pyongyang. Previously, North Korean officials had refused to engage into any talks with South Korean counterparts "as North Korea believes that Seoul depends too much on the United States." But now after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed readiness for talks there is hope that the sides will discuss disarmament on the Korean Peninsula.

    READ MORE: US, S Korea, Japan to Maintain Pressure on Pyongyang Despite 'Olympic Truce'

    On January 2, South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon proposed the high-level talks to take place on January 9 in the village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone to discuss ways to improve relations and the North’s participation in February’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

    The tensions around North Korea's nuclear weapons program have been high recently due to the repeated nuclear and weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. As a response measure, the UNSC has introduced multiple sanctions against Pyongyang aimed at hampering the development of the North Korean nuclear weapons. South Korea and the United States have also imposed sanctions on Pyongyang.

    Related:

    'Considerable Damage': N Korea Reportedly Hit Own City With Ballistic Missile
    S Korean President to Meet Former Comfort Women Amid Row With Japan - Reports
    Ex-UK Diplomat: Two Koreas Close to 'Critical' Chance to Launch Direct Talks
    Tags:
    dialogue, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Decorations, Costumes, Baby Outfits': Yellow Dog Praised Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok