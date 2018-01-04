UN Chief Welcomes Reopening of Intra-Korean Communication Channel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The UN Secretary-General welcomes the reopening of dialogue between North Korea and South Korea, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It's always a positive development to have dialogue between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea," Haq said. "In that context the secretary-general welcomes the reopening of the intra-Korea communication channel."

Haq further said that the United Nations remains committed to ensuring the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and hopes that enhanced diplomatic initiatives will help to achieve that goal.

On Tuesday, Seoul proposed holding high-level talks with Pyongyang on January 9 in the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea.

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon suggested such talks should take place after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed hope his country's athletes would participate in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea this February.

The relationship between the two countries has been particularly strained over the last 12 months due to North Korea’s ongoing nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

US officials stated on Tuesday that they remain "skeptical" of intra-Korea talks and would not "recognize" the talks if they do not lead to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.