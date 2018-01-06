Trump Declares Himself 'Stable Genius', Gets Trolled on Twitter

US journalist Michael Wolff's new book Fire and Fury, an account of the politics inside the White House during Trump's first year in office, has attracted considerable attention, in no small part thanks to President Trump's furious attacks on the journalist's credibility over the last several days.
On Saturday, Trump launched a multipart tweet-based stream of consciousness defending himself against what he said was the "Fake News Mainstream Media's" use of "the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental instability and intelligence." Actually, Trump stressed, his own "two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart."
….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star…..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2018 г.
….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2018 г.
The awkward 'stable genius' phrasing sparked an instant response of memes and jokes on Twitter, with users lambasting the president using pop culture references, and even starting up a #StableGenius hashtag.
Trump: “I tweeted that I’m a very stable genius”— Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) 6 января 2018 г.
Does anyone else feel like Mike Judge has taken over @realDonaldTrump ‘s Twitter account? #stablegenius pic.twitter.com/fTsQPlkPEH— Albus Dumbledore (@Dumbledore2017) 6 января 2018 г.
Exclaiming “I’m a very stable genius!” is totally fine, if you’re Kanye. But even he wouldn’t use an exclamation point.— Official Jon Lajoie (@jonlajoiecomedy) 6 января 2018 г.
a stable genius pic.twitter.com/RUMFh1M8DV— Best Coast (@BestCoast) 6 января 2018 г.
Others suggested that a real 'genius' would never feel the need to point to his intelligence, or his mental stability. Some simply pointed to the absurdity of the remarks.
Note to Trump…— Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) 6 января 2018 г.
I have never seen a very mentally stable genius claim that he was a very mentally stable genius.
Someone capable of publicly describing himself as a "very stable genius" is president of the United States. And you expect me to work with this material?— William Gibson (@GreatDismal) 6 января 2018 г.
Phew! The President said he was a very stable genius. I was worried for a second there.— Chris Barron (@thechrisbarron) 6 января 2018 г.
#stablegenius you say pic.twitter.com/Sae0Jz1snt— Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) 6 января 2018 г.
Doctor: ‘How would you describe yourself?’— Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) 6 января 2018 г.
Trump: ‘A very stable genius.’
Doctor (into intercom): ‘Cancel my one o’clock.’ https://t.co/mQEu95kqNi
Trump supporters also came out in force however, emphasizing the significance of his defeat of Clinton, who was widely expected to win the 2016 election by most observers, and even taking up the #StableGenius hashtag up for themselves.
Astounding that Trump detractors have not learned that every time he is attacked, he comes out smelling like a rose and boomerangs back on them. Is not the definition of insanity doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result? #stablegenius #AMJoy #MAGA pic.twitter.com/8LPR5nQASL— Michael Nöthem (@mikandynothem) 6 января 2018 г.
A President that has a running war with #FakeMedia and considers them among the most dishonest human beings on Earth is a #stablegenius in my book. @realDonaldTrump #AMJoy #MAGA #tcot #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CAMEls24Mt— Michael Nöthem (@mikandynothem) 6 января 2018 г.
