Trump Declares Himself 'Stable Genius', Gets Trolled on Twitter

A new tell-all book attacking Donald Trump prompted the president to launch into a multi-tweet defense of his "mental stability and intelligence," but many Twitter users felt that Trump's response just made things a lot worse.

US journalist Michael Wolff's new book Fire and Fury, an account of the politics inside the White House during Trump's first year in office, has attracted considerable attention, in no small part thanks to President Trump's furious attacks on the journalist's credibility over the last several days.

On Saturday, Trump launched a multipart tweet-based stream of consciousness defending himself against what he said was the "Fake News Mainstream Media's" use of "the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental instability and intelligence." Actually, Trump stressed, his own "two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart."

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2018 г.

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2018 г.

Pointing to his political victory against veteran politician Hillary Clinton in 2016, Trump suggested that this actually qualified him as "not [just] smart, but genius…and a very stable genius at that!"

The awkward 'stable genius' phrasing sparked an instant response of memes and jokes on Twitter, with users lambasting the president using pop culture references, and even starting up a #StableGenius hashtag.

Trump: “I tweeted that I’m a very stable genius”



Emperor: “Good.. good..” pic.twitter.com/RsxyZ6Lt5Z — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) 6 января 2018 г.

Exclaiming “I’m a very stable genius!” is totally fine, if you’re Kanye. But even he wouldn’t use an exclamation point. — Official Jon Lajoie (@jonlajoiecomedy) 6 января 2018 г.

Others suggested that a real 'genius' would never feel the need to point to his intelligence, or his mental stability. Some simply pointed to the absurdity of the remarks.

Note to Trump…



I have never seen a very mentally stable genius claim that he was a very mentally stable genius. — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) 6 января 2018 г.

Someone capable of publicly describing himself as a "very stable genius" is president of the United States. And you expect me to work with this material? — William Gibson (@GreatDismal) 6 января 2018 г.

Phew! The President said he was a very stable genius. I was worried for a second there. — Chris Barron (@thechrisbarron) 6 января 2018 г.

Doctor: ‘How would you describe yourself?’

Trump: ‘A very stable genius.’

Doctor (into intercom): ‘Cancel my one o’clock.’ https://t.co/mQEu95kqNi — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) 6 января 2018 г.

Trump supporters also came out in force however, emphasizing the significance of his defeat of Clinton, who was widely expected to win the 2016 election by most observers, and even taking up the #StableGenius hashtag up for themselves.