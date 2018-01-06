Register
22:17 GMT +306 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit at the Aryana Convention Center in Danang, Vietnam, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017

    Trump Hopes Dialogue Between Seoul, Pyongyang to Continue 'Beyond Olympics'

    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    101

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump expressed hope on Saturday that the dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang would continue after next month's Olympics in South Korean Pyeongchang.

    "I would love to see them take it beyond the Olympics… And at the appropriate time, we'll get involved," Trump said at a press conference at the Camp David presidential retreat, as broadcast by the CBS News.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un allowed the participation of North Korean athletes in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games in his New Year's speech. South Korea welcomed the move. The two states agreed to hold high-level talks next Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and the participation of North Korean athletes in the Winter Olympics. The two countries also reportedly resumed the work of a telephone "hotline" that had been in use for two years.

    READ MORE: US, S Korea, Japan to Maintain Pressure on Pyongyang Despite 'Olympic Truce'

    Activists of the non-governmental organization International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) wear masks of US President Donal Trump and leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jon-un while posing with a mock missile in front of the embassy of Democratic People's Republic of Korea in Berlin, on September 13, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Britta Pedersen / dpa
    'We've Got a Crazy in N Korea And We've Got Crazy in White House' - Congressman
    Meanwhile, the US and South Korea announced they would postpone the military drills in the Korean peninsula that are scheduled for the end of February — the period of the Winter Olympics.

    Recently, North Korea has conducted a series of missile launches as well as the alleged test of a hydrogen bomb, which occurred in September in violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions. The tensions between Washington and Seoul have surged, with leaders of both countries trading threats and promising to strike each other militarily.

    Related:

    North Korea Has Created New Satellite - Reports
    Paris, Syria, Iran, North Korea, Jerusalem: Donald Trump’s Year That Was
    Tags:
    2018 Winter Olympics, tensions, Donald Trump, United States, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Say Hello to Our Little Friends! New Weapons to Be Adopted by Russian Armed Forces in 2018
    New Weapons to Be Adopted by Russian Armed Forces in 2018
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok