Trump Hopes Dialogue Between Seoul, Pyongyang to Continue 'Beyond Olympics'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump expressed hope on Saturday that the dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang would continue after next month's Olympics in South Korean Pyeongchang.

"I would love to see them take it beyond the Olympics… And at the appropriate time, we'll get involved," Trump said at a press conference at the Camp David presidential retreat, as broadcast by the CBS News.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un allowed the participation of North Korean athletes in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games in his New Year's speech. South Korea welcomed the move. The two states agreed to hold high-level talks next Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and the participation of North Korean athletes in the Winter Olympics. The two countries also reportedly resumed the work of a telephone "hotline" that had been in use for two years.

Meanwhile, the US and South Korea announced they would postpone the military drills in the Korean peninsula that are scheduled for the end of February — the period of the Winter Olympics.

Recently, North Korea has conducted a series of missile launches as well as the alleged test of a hydrogen bomb, which occurred in September in violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions. The tensions between Washington and Seoul have surged, with leaders of both countries trading threats and promising to strike each other militarily.