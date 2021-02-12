Sacked Mandalorian Star Carano Hails New Project, Defying Cancel Culture 'Mob'

A US actress and former mixed martial arts fighter, Gina Carano, has responded to what she refers to as a "totalitarian mob" of cancel culture by announcing a new film deal.
The former mixed martial arts champion announced the production, which will be backed by a conservative US news website called the Daily Wire, in a statement released on Friday.
“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano said.
— Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 12, 2021
Carano, who played the fictional character Cara Dune in the highly-successful Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, was sacked by Disney-owned Lucasfilm on Wednesday and quickly ditched by her management firm, United Talent Agency.
The eye-popping career change came in response to the actress comparing the many public denunciations of US Republicans and conservatives by Democrats and liberals, to the social ostracism and persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.
“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob," Carano tweeted on Friday. "I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”
The conservative Daily Wire outlet confirmed that the project is part of its ongoing partnership with Bone Tomahawk producer Dallas Sonnier. The first product of that team-up was the film thriller Run Hide Fight, released last month.
Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro tweeted that Carano, as a result of her career change, was now "uncancelled".
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)