21:03 GMT11 February 2021
    Cancelled for Her Convictions: Lucasfilm Axes Mandalorian Star Gina Carano

    • In this Wednesday, 13 November 2019 file photo, Gina Carano attends the LA premiere of The Mandalorian at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
    • (Back L-R) Rick Famuyiwa, Julia Jones, Omid Abtahi, Director Bryce Dallas Howard, Director Deborah Chow, Composer Ludwig Goransson, Emily Swallow, Brian Posehn, (Front L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Executive Producer Jon Favreau, Executive Producer/Director Dave Filoni, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Executive Producer Kathleen Kennedy, Aidan Bertola and Werner Herzog arrive at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, The Mandalorian, at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif, on 13 November 2019.
    • A still from The Mandalorian (Carano as Cara Dune is on the left).
    • Actress Gina Carano attends the AFI FEST 2011 Presented By Audi secret screening of Haywire held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on 6 November 2011 in Hollywood, California.
    • MMA Superstar Gina Carano is seen during the Workout/Media Day with Kimbo Slice and Gina Carano at the Legends Mixed Martial Arts Training Center on 17 September 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
    • Actor Ewan McGregor and actress Gina Carano attend the Cinema Society & Blackberry Bold screening of Haywire at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on 18 January 2012 in New York City.
    • Gina Carano attends the premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian at El Capitan Theatre on 13 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    • Actress Gina Carano arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious 6 on 21 May 2013 in Universal City, California.
    • MMA fighter Gina Carano arrives at the 27th Anniversary Sports Spectacular benefiting Cedars-Sinai Medical Genetics Institute at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on 20 May 2012 in Century City, California.
    • Actors T.J. Miller, Ryan Reynolds, Gina Carano and Brianna Hildebrand attend SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic-Con 2015 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on 11 July 2015 in San Diego, California.
    • Actors Henry Cavill and Gina Carano attend the 18th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at Barker Hangar on 10 January 2013 in Santa Monica, California.
    • Irish-German actor Michael Fassbender, US actress Gina Carano and Spanish actor Antonio Banderas pose for photographers during a photocall to present the film Haywire at the Berlinale film festival on 15 February 2012 in Berlin.
    • Actress Gina Carano arrives for the screening of the film Haywire at the 62 edition of the Berlinale, International Film Festival, Berlin, Wednesday, 15 February 2012.
    • Gina Carano as Cara Dune in the Mandalorian.
    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
    The actress will not reprise her role as Cara Dune in "The Mandalorian" after Lucasfilm announced she was no longer employed with the film studio.

    Carano's dismissal comes after vociferous calls on Twitter to fire her over her post on Instagram in which she likened hatred toward people with different political views to experiences of Jews in Nazi Germany.

    The Mandalorian is a US action-adventure TV series based on the legendary Star Wars saga by George Lucas. Carano, a former mixed martial artist, played Cara Dune, a highly trained warrior.

    Check out Sputnik's photogallery to have a look at Carano's works and public appearances over the past several years.

